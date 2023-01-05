Walgreens robbery suspects arraigned

Two men were arraigned on charges Thursday in connection to a robbery at a Port Huron Walgreens.

Police were called to the store at 1617 10th St. about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. Officers obtained suspect descriptions and direction of travel. The investigation took officers to a residence in the 1500 block of Ninth Street where they maintained surveillance.

When the suspects left the house, they were stopped by officers and had evidence of the robbery on their persons, according to the Port Huron Police Department. They were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Jerome Milton, 52, of Port Huron, was arraigned Thursday on charges of armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.

John Dubie, 31, of Port Huron, was arraigned on a charge of unarmed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

Neither men had lawyers listed on their court records.

The Port Huron Police Department’s Road Patrol, Major Crimes Unit, and Criminal Investigative Division investigated this crime. We were also assisted by the Marysville Police Department, Michigan State Police, and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383.

Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app on apple or android devices. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411.

