SF Walgreens shoplifter suspect arrested

The Daily Beast

Marc PiscottyAn Indiana zoo owner pleaded guilty to intimidation charges after he roughed up a deputy attorney general during an inspection of his now shuttered zoo.Tim Stark, who appeared in the Netflix true-crime series Tiger King, was sentenced to time served over a confrontation in March 2020 at his zoo Wildlife in Need, which was dissolved in Nov. 2020. He was accused of grabbing and threatening the official.Stark had hightailed it to New York before his arrest in Oct. 2020, going on an hou