Walgreens (WBA) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Walgreens due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Walgreens Boots Beats on Q1 Earnings, Margins Decline

Walgreens Boots reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for first-quarter fiscal 2019, up 14.1% year over year (same at constant exchange rate or CER). The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.



On a reported basis, net earnings came in at $1.12 billion, reflecting an 36.8% surge from the prior-year quarter. Reported EPS came in at $1.18, up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Total Sales



Walgreens Boots recorded total sales of $33.79 billion in the fiscal first quarter, up 9.9% year over year and up 11.4% at constant exchange rate or CER. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.58 billion.



Segments in Detail



Walgreens Boots reports under three operating segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.



Retail Pharmacy USA



The segment recorded sales of $25.7 billion in the first quarter, highlighting an improvement of 14.4% year over year. Excluding the benefit from acquired Rite Aid stores, organic sales growth was 4.6% year over year.



Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 74.4% of the Retail Pharmacy USA division’s sales in the quarter, increased 17.5% from the year-ago quarter on higher prescription volume from the acquisition of Rite Aid stores and central specialty. Pharmacy sales at comparable stores improved 2.8% while prescriptions filled in comparable stores increased 2% year over year in the quarter. With the addition of Rite Aid stores, retail sales increased 8.3% year over year. However, comparable retail sales dropped 3.2%.



Retail Pharmacy International



Revenues at the Retail Pharmacy International division dropped 5.9% on a year-over-year basis to $2.9 billion in the first quarter. Sales were down 3.6% at CER considering the negative impacts of the divestiture of Boots Contract Manufacturing in the prior year quarter and a change in loyalty accounting. In the United Kingdom, comparable pharmacy sales dropped 3.5% and comparable retail sales decreased 2.6% in the reported quarter.



Pharmaceutical Wholesale



The Pharmaceutical Wholesale division recorded quarterly sales of $5.7 billion, down 0.2% year over year (up 6.6% at CER banking on continued strong growth in emerging markets).



Margins



Gross profit in the reported quarter increased 4.1% year over year to $7.64 billion. However, gross margin contracted 127 basis points (bps) to 22.6%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 6.3% year over year to $6.3 billion. Adjusted operating income declined 4.9% to $1.4 billion. Overall, operating margin contracted 63 bps to 4%.



Financial Condition



Walgreens Boots exited the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $980 million, compared with $785 million at the end of fiscal 2018. Long-term debt was $11.64 billion, compared with $12.43 billion at the end of fiscal 2018. In the first quarter, the company generated operating cash flow of $460 million compared with $1 billion a year ago.



Guidance



Walgreens Boots maintained its fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $6.40 to $6.70 (a 7% to 12% growth at CER). The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.53 per share is within the guided range.



The company has also announced the launch of a new transformational cost management program, which is targeting annual cost savings of more than $1 billion by the end of the third year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Walgreens has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.