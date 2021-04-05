A walk-up COVID vaccine site in Hialeah, scheduled to close Saturday, will be open Monday

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The COVID vaccination site at Hialeah’s Babcock Park, a four-day pop-up site that opened last Wednesday, has had its run extended by at least one day.

The site at 651 E. Fourth Ave. in Hialeah — four blocks west of LeJeune Road and two blocks south of Northwest 62nd Street — will be open at 9 a.m. Monday, April 5, the city announced.

As with the other Hialeah site, Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St., the Babcock Park is a walk-up site with the Pfizer vaccine. But the Babcock Park site was only a 200-shot per day site while the Bucky Dent Park site is a 400-shot per day site. Bucky Dent Park also opens at 9 a.m.

People 16 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Here’s what to know

A walk-up COVID vaccination site has opened in Opa-locka. Here are the details

Sunday’s Florida COVID update: 3.66 million fully vaccinated, 22 deaths, 4,794 cases

Recommended Stories

  • Fueled by pandemic, contactless mobile payments to surpass half of all smartphone users in US by 2025

    According to a recent report by analyst firm eMarketer, in-store mobile payments usage grew 29% last year in the U.S., as the pandemic pushed consumers to swap out cash and credit cards for the presumably safer mobile payments option at point-of-sale. Last year, 92.3 million U.S. consumers age 14 or older used proximity-based mobile payments at least one time during a six-month period in 2020 -- a figure the firm expects to grow to reach 101.2 million this year. The former is expected to account for more than 4 million of the total 6.5 million new mobile wallet users per year from 2021 to 2025.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Iran arrests 'Israeli spy', others in touch with foreign intelligence: Iranian media

    Iran has arrested an "Israeli spy" and a number of other people who were in contact with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state media reported on Monday, without giving the nationality of those arrested. "An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well," it quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying. The Islamic Republic does not recognise Israel and has accused it of being behind acts of sabotage and assassinations of nuclear scientists.

  • UOP hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with San Joaquin County

    The University of the Pacific hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday in partnership with San Joaquin County. Those who attended the drive-thru clinic received their first doses. Appointments were required, and organizers say its a good thing that vaccine eligibility is expanding. “It’s actually nice to be able to open to more broad populations sooner than I thought it would be. Yea it started out as only, just like health care workers but now that we can open it for more people things are starting to look more bright.,” said Woojin Lim with Operation Immunization. People were able to make their appointments for their second doses before living the clinic.

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Google over Oracle in major copyright case

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court handed Alphabet Inc's Google a major victory on Monday, ruling that its use of Oracle Corp's software code to build the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones did not violate federal copyright law. In a 6-2 decision, the justices overturned a lower court's ruling that Google's inclusion of Oracle's software code in Android did not constitute a fair use under U.S. copyright law.

  • She’s not a white, bearded bro, but she broke into Charlotte’s brewing scene anyway.

    Razia Gonzalez, now with Pilot Brewing, wouldn’t take no for an answer.

  • Krispy Kreme Has Two New Oreo Donuts, and One Is Topped With a Giant Cookie

    Just check out that Oreo Cookie Glaze. 👀

  • FDA Authorizes Two Vial Presentations For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

    The FDA approved new vials from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the designed to hold ten doses. Additionally, regulators said providers could safely extract up to 11 doses from the original 10-dose vials. The U.S. Emergency Use Authorization label allows for vaccine vials to remain at room temperature conditions for a longer period (total of 24 hours from the previous 12 hours). The dosing updates should help bolster the U.S. supplies and speed vaccinations as the U.S. nears 100 million inoculations against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has vowed to provide enough shots to vaccinate all U.S. adults by late May. Moderna said it plans to begin shipping the new 15-dose vials in the coming weeks. Price Action: MRNA shares are trading 2.3% higher at $134 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA May Issue Updated Recommendation If AstraZeneca Jab-Clot Link Is Established: ReportPfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gives 100% Protection In Adolescents© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • McConnell: Corporate America Acting as ‘Woke Parallel Government’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Monday warned there will be “serious consequences” if major corporations continue behaving like “a woke parallel government.” “Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling,” McConnell said in a statement. “Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.” The Kentucky Republican’s comments come after Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it would pull its All-Star game from Atlanta in response to a new Georgia voter law. President Joe Biden had previously told ESPN that he would “strongly support” moving the July 13 game because of the law he described as “Jim Crow on steroids.” McConnell argued that “nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation.” “From election law to environmentalism to radical social agendas to the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government,” he added. “Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. It even expands weekend early voting. Supporters have argued that the measure, which Governor Brian Kemp (R.) signed into law earlier this month, has been misrepresented. Republican lawmakers, including Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mike Lee (Utah) have called for an end to the league’s antitrust exemption in response to the decision to move the game, while former President Trump called for a boycott of baseball and “all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections.” Georgia companies, including Delta, have been threatened with boycotts by opponents of the new voting law who charge that local corporations should have worked harder to intervene before the legislation passed. “Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground,” said Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO, during an appearance on CNBC. “This is about all Americans having the right to vote, but we need to recognize the special history of the denial of the right to vote for Black Americans, and we will not be silent,” he added. The controversy comes after McConnell and several other GOP senators penned a letter to the business community last month urging it to oppose efforts by Democrat Rita Hart to reverse the outcome of an Iowa House Race. “I remember way back when Democrats and the elite establishment said it was dead-wrong for Washington, D.C., to overturn state-certified election results. No, wait, that was two months ago,” McConnell said then, referencing how several businesses said they would halt donations to Republicans that supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • Biden will push through infrastructure plan if no Republican support - energy secretary says

    U.S. President Joe Biden would be willing to push through his $2 trillion infrastructure plan without the support of Republican lawmakers if he cannot reach a bipartisan deal, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Sunday. Granholm said Biden would prefer that his plan have Republican backing but, if that does not work, he would likely support using a procedural strategy called reconciliation to allow Democrats to pass it in the Senate. Most Americans currently support the Democratic president's plan, said Granholm, one of several senior Biden administration officials who promoted the proposal on television news shows on Sunday.

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • The Lawyer Behind the Throne at Fox

    LOS ANGELES — In early 2019, as the Murdoch family completed the $71 billion sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, executives at the movie studio learned that someone was reading all their emails. And not just anyone: Viet Dinh, the Fox Corp.’s chief legal officer and close friend of Fox’s CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, had brought on a team of lawyers to investigate “the potential improper use of Fox data” by top 21st Century Fox executives he suspected of leaking to Disney while the terms were still being hammered out, a Fox spokeswoman said. The studio’s president, Peter Rice, and the company's general counsel, Gerson Zweifach, protested that they were merely conducting normal transition planning — and that Dinh was being so paranoid he might blow up the transaction. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The episode didn’t scuttle the deal. But the previously unreported conflict between the studio executives and Dinh, a sociable and relentless Republican lawyer who was the chief architect in 2001 of the anti-terrorism legislation known as the Patriot Act, offers a rare glimpse into the opaque power structure of Rupert Murdoch’s world. The nonagenarian mogul exercises immense power, through News Corp and the Fox Corp., in driving a global wave of right-wing populism. But basic elements of how his media companies run remain shrouded in mystery. In the case of the Fox Corp., the questions of who is in charge and what the future holds are particularly hazy. The company, minus its studio, is now a mid-size TV company adrift in a landscape of giants like Disney and AT&T that control everything from cellular phone networks to streaming platforms, film and television. Fox’s profits are dominated by Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch’s more liberal brother, James, who no longer holds an operational role in the family businesses, has made clear he would like to see a change. And since the studio sold, a person who knows Lachlan Murdoch said, Los Angeles has become a less hospitable place to him and his family. If you’re a studio boss with actors and directors on payroll, Hollywood can overlook your embarrassing right-wing cable interests. But after the Disney sale, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Murdoch risked becoming a social pariah. James Murdoch didn’t help when he complained to The Financial Times about “outlets that propagate lies to their audience.” Last month, Lachlan Murdoch moved his family to Sydney, Australia, an unlikely base for a company whose main assets are American. The move has intensified the perception — heightened when he stood by as Fox News hosts misinformed their audience about COVID-19 last year — that Murdoch does not have a tight grip on the reins. The company takes pains to rebut that perception: The Fox spokeswoman told me that Murdoch is so committed that he has adopted a nocturnal lifestyle, working midnight to 10 a.m. Sydney time. (She also said it would be “false and malicious” to suggest that Dinh is exercising operational control over Fox’s business units.) It’s such a disorienting situation that one senior Fox employee went so far as to call me last week to ask if I knew anything about succession plans. I promised I would tell him if I figured it out. But Dinh, 53, was ready to step in, and indeed has been seen internally as the company’s power center since before Murdoch headed across the globe. Dinh’s ascent caps an unlikely turn in his career that began when he met Lachlan Murdoch at an Aspen Institute event in 2003. The Murdoch heir later asked him to both fill a seat on the company’s board and to be godfather to his son. (“He couldn’t find any other Catholics,” Dinh joked to The New York Observer in 2006.) Two former Fox employees and one current and one former Fox News employee familiar with his role painted him as the omnipresent and decisive right hand of a CEO who is not particularly hands-on. (They spoke only on the condition they not be named because Fox keeps a tight grip on its public relations.) While Dinh is not running day-to-day programming, he manages the political operation of a company that is the central pillar of Republican politics, and he’s a key voice on corporate strategy who has played a role in Fox’s drive to acquire and partner its way into the global online gambling industry. In a recent interview with legal writer David Lat — headlined “Is Viet Dinh the Most Powerful Lawyer in America?” — Dinh called suggestions in this column and in The Financial Times that he’s more than a humble in-house counsel “flat-out false.” “To ascribe any role to me other than my day job, which is overseeing legal, regulatory and government affairs, is not only false, it would mean I have far more time than I actually do,” he told Lat in his Original Jurisdiction newsletter. “Lachlan hired me for what is very much a full-time job, which I can barely manage to do with 24 hours in the day.” But his outsize compensation — $24 million in 2019, and $12 million last year after forgoing his salary for much of the pandemic — belies that, as do episodes like the high-stakes confrontation in the Disney deal and his unusually close personal connection to the Murdoch family. Dinh, who declined through the company spokeswoman to be interviewed, is a surprising figure to play a central role overseeing the most powerful megaphone of the Trump movement. He’s part of the tight, elite group of conservative lawyers who largely disliked Donald Trump’s bombast and disdain for the law — he is said to regularly deride the former president in private — though they appreciated his judicial appointments and some other policies. And Dinh isn’t just a member of that group, but a true star of it. A refugee from Vietnam who arrived at the age of 10, he once told VietLife magazine that he worked jobs including “cleaning toilets, busing tables, pumping gas, picking berries, fixing cars” to help his family make ends meet. He attended Harvard and Harvard Law School. As a student, he wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed about Vietnamese refugees — including his sister and nephew — stranded in Hong Kong. The piece helped win them refugee status, and eventually allowed them to immigrate to the United States. Dinh arrived with the conservative politics of many refugees from communism, and followed a pipeline from a Supreme Court clerkship with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to a role in the congressional investigations of Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was assistant attorney general for legal policy on 9/11, and he was “the fifth likeliest person” to wind up quarterbacking what would become the Patriot Act, said his old friend and colleague Paul Clement, who currently represents Fox in defamation lawsuits brought by two election technology companies. Dinh “led the effort to pull it all together, package it, present it to the Hill and get it passed,” said a former Bush White House homeland security adviser, Ken Wainstein. The package of legislation transformed the American security state, vastly expanding domestic surveillance and law enforcement powers. It allowed the FBI to conduct secret and intrusive investigations of people and groups swept in by an expanded definition of terrorism. Dinh was often mentioned at the time as a brilliant young lawyer who could easily wind up the first Asian American on the Supreme Court. He was also notably image-conscious, and “worked the media like crazy,” recalled Jill Abramson, a former Times Washington bureau chief and later executive editor. He’s also a master Washington networker whose relationships cross party lines. His best college friend is a Democratic former U.S. attorney, Preet Bharara. Through the pandemic, Dinh left chipper comments on other lawyers’ job announcements on LinkedIn. Dinh left government for private practice during President George W. Bush’s first term, and founded and sold a high-end Washington law firm, Bancroft. He developed a reputation as a well-connected workaholic, and a guy who would be up for a drink at lunch. He is not the sort of boss who worried about his employees burning out. His view was that “the less that he has to think about where his chauffeur is, the more work he can get done,” said a former assistant, Lindsey Shea, who also described him as a devoted mentor. Dinh’s close ties to the Murdochs drew criticism when he played a central role in a nominally independent investigation into the phone hacking by Murdoch journalists in Britain in 2011. Dinh stepped down from the Fox board to take the legal job in 2018. He tightened the company’s relations to the Republican establishment, with former House Speaker Paul Ryan joining the company’s board in 2019. And he built his own secretive political operation at the Fox Corp., hiring a top Republican opposition researcher, Raj Shah, to monitor online criticism of the company and develop strategies for countering it. Now, Dinh finds himself in the strange position of many of Rupert Murdoch’s top lieutenants: He is paid like a CEO, and fills much of the larger strategic role that comes with that job. He also has the sort of leverage you need in a family business, a personal relationship with Lachlan Murdoch that allowed him to take on Rice, who is himself the son of a close Rupert Murdoch ally. But Dinh is still working for a business dominated by the need to follow Trump and Fox’s audience wherever they lead, lest they be overtaken by networks further to the right, like Newsmax. And the family ultimately retains control. And Dinh’s own agenda can be hard to divine. In the interview with Lat, he largely repeated Fox News talking points about the quality and fairness of the network’s coverage. He did also express pride at Fox’s fleeting willingness to cross the president last fall, even though the network subsequently fired the political analysts who most angered Trump. “There is no better historical record of Fox News’ excellent journalism than to see how the former president tweeted against Fox,” Dinh said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas Rangers can’t defeat Toronto but ‘beat’ COVID in worst Opening Day ever | Opinion

    Amid criticism from political leaders, COVID “protocols,” the Texas Rangers’ home opener was atypical.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Why Kermit the Frog hung out in Bluffton with a Hilton Head tennis legend

    “It turned out great, and it’s a nice little park,” Stan Smith told The Island Packet. “And Kermit didn’t have to worry about (the cold).”

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."