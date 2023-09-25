Walk to End Alzheimer's in St. Joseph

Sep. 24—On Sunday, the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's took place at the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph.

Large crowds showed up to walk and share support for people suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.

This is Amy Dean's second year at the walk, and she was impressed by the turnout this year.

"I like the turnout," Dean said. "I was here last year, and I think it's actually a little bit bigger here this time than last year."

For this walk, different-colored flowers were handed out in order to showcase why participants attended (e.g., those who held yellow flowers are caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia, and those who held purple flowers have lost someone to Alzheimer's or dementia).

At the event, there was also live music and a short ceremony to kick off the walk.

Dean shared that she attends this walk to honor her grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer's eight years ago. Dean expressed why this event is important not only to her, but to the community.

"It shows awareness," Dean said. "That way we can try to get this disease figured out so we can, you know, get a, have a cure...It brings everybody together as a community as well."

The event has raised over $30,000 this year.