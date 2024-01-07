Walk-in gunshot victim at hospital in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Jan. 6, around 11:40 p.m., police were notified of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at a local hospital, police said.

Officers responded and located the victim, an adult woman. She had injuries to her lower extremities that are considered non life-threatening, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, and a crime scene has not been found at this time.

