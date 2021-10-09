Walk in Her Shoes draws attention to domestic violence

Oct. 8—After exchanging his cowboy boots for high heels, Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons decided which was more comfortable — "100 percent cowboy boots."

As for high heels, Simmons said, "for the ladies that wear them, it's probably a learned art."

Male law enforcement officers, city officials, athletes and others discovered the "art" of wearing female footwear as they went from Muskogee County Courthouse to Muskogee Civic Center during Thursday's Walk in her Shoes. Dozens of people, several dogs and one plush turtle joined in the walk, which raises awareness of domestic violence and was presented by Women in Safe Home (WISH).

Muskogee County billing specialist Angel Jackson had some advice for men wearing high heels.

"They've just got to strut it," she said. "And if you can't wear them all day, don't wear them at all."

The walk, though funny, focused on a serious issue. At a ceremony afterward, Simmons said his office and other law enforcement "deal with domestic violence on a daily basis."

"It's unfortunate we have to have an event like this," he said. "And as your sheriff, we will always work with the victims and the district attorney's office to try to get someone the help they need."

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee looked at red silhouettes representing people who lost their lives to domestic violence.

"Last time I spoke here, I looked over at these figures and remembered that one of the biggest cases that I had worked was the house fire that killed four children," he said, referring to a case in which Curtis Foster set his house on fire killing his wife and their four children.

Foster was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He remains incarcerated at the R.B. "Dick" Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.

Teehee then turned his attention to the recent loss of five Muskogee children.

"Feb. 2, we lost some precious angels ... the Anderson and Pridgeon children," he said.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, is charged with murder for the deaths of the children and his brother, as well as shooting and injuring the mother of the children, Brittany Shakeria Anderson.

He said working the February case reminded him of that house fire.

"We'll take that duty to intervene with regards to domestic violence if you will step up and do something, or tell somebody, we can keep any more figures from being here when we're here next year," Teehee said.

Roy Tucker, first vice president of WISH, presented a special award to Bob and Sandy Locke. He said they have served on the WISH board since the shelter opened "some 30 years ago."

"Their contributions have been from legal support to contributions to money to anything in between," Tucker said. "Now, I am happy to announce that WISH will have a permanent office at 306 W. Broadway."

Tucker honored Rotary Foundation and Jerry Whitlock for helping to fund a new kitchen at the WISH shelter.

"That was the result of a match of $30,000 from the Rotary Foundation and a significant match from Jerry Whitlock," he said. "That is one of the largest successes of the year."

Tucker also presented honors to Robyn and Ronnie Boswell for their continued work. Other awards went to Special Judge and former District Attorney Orvil Loge, Lake Area United Way and Corporate to Casual. Jamie Stout and Tara Little were honored for co-chairing the Flavors of Oklahoma benefit.

WALK AWARDS

Strut Your Stuff: Ivory Vann.

Largest Group: Connors State College.

Largest High School Group: Warner High School.

Best Costume: Plush turtle.

Best T-Shirt: Muskogee County treasurer.

Best Dressed Dog: Cleo and Roman Hammons, owned by Courtney and John Tyler Hammons.

Best Banner: Hands are not for Hitting.

Volunteers of the Year: MCCOYS (Muskogee County Council on Youth Services).

Jim Blair Community Partner Award: Ann Ong.