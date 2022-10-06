Walk in her Shoes shines light on domestic violence

Oct. 5—People will walk and run to help raise awareness of domestic violence on Thursday.

The annual Walk in Her Shoes begins at 11:15 a.m. Thursday when walkers gather at Muskogee County Courthouse. The walk to Muskogee Civic Center begins at 11:45 a.m.

The annual walk is hosted by Women in Safe Home, WISH.

"October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this usually is our kickoff to raising awareness," said WISH Advisory board chair woman Jaime Stout. "We're encouraging businesses downtown to paint the town purple and put out purple ribbons, paint their windows. Change your lightbulbs to purple at your house. Just help raise awareness and help our survivors and victims."

She said the walk normally attracts 100 to 200 participants. Many walkers, including men, wear women's shoes.

"We will have all sizes of red high heels available for people to use, and we keep them year after year for people to wear," Stout said.

A domestic violence awareness program will follow the walk at Muskogee Civic Center. Lori Fullbright with News on 6 will emcee the event.

Connors State College's baseball and track teams will relay from the Warner campus to the Civic Center. Cross Country teams from area schools are encouraged to join.

"Again, this year we are trying to get more high schoolers and college students to become involved," said WISH Board President Mike Jackson. "Domestic violence and sexual assault can strike this group of people the hardest. Often no one seriously considers or thinks about domestic violence or sexual assault too much other than to say it is a bad thing. When it happens in their family or a school campus, it doesn't just make a ripple in the pond."

Awards will be given out to WISH Volunteer of the Year, as well as the walk's best costume, most creative banner and best dressed dog.

If you go

WHAT: Walk in Her Shoes.

WHEN: 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Courthouse, 200 State St.