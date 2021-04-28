‘Walk out of a meeting’: Elon Musk’s six rules for staff resurfaces

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Tesla founder Elon Musk&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Tesla founder Elon Musk

(AP)

Tesla workers are warned against “acronyms or nonsense words” and encouraged to “walk out” of time wasting meetings, in rules allegedly established by founder Elon Musk.

The six lessons for staffers, as reported by electric vehicle (EV) website Electrek in 2018, was ridiculed by Twitter users for telling workers to “follow logic, not rules”, and for all-round eccentricity.

The rules were allegedly part of an email from Mr Musk addressing the temporary suspension of Tesla production lines to upgrade equipment – with aims of producing 6,000 Model 3 cars a week.

The firm now produces roughly 163,660 Model 3 cars a month at its factory in California, in addition to 16,097 of its Model S series.

Fortunately, the six rules resurfaced this week following the rapid rise of dogecoin’s share price – the meme-inspired cryptocurrency favoured by the Tesla founder.

Mr Musk, who recently referred to himself as “the Dogefather”, reportedly purchased more than a billion in bitcoin through Tesla, the electric vehicle company he founded in 2003, earlier this year.

Tens of thousands are thought to work for Tesla, all of whom are expected to abide by the six rules below:

1. No big meetings

“Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get [out] of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.”

2. And no frequent meetings too

“Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved.”

3. Leave a meeting if you're not contributing

“Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.”

4. No nonsense words

“Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorise a glossary just to function at Tesla.”

5. Communicate directly with everyone

“Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the ‘chain of command’. Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere.

“A major source of issues is poor communication between departments. The way to solve this is allow free flow of information between all levels. If, in order to get something done between departments, an individual contributor has to talk to their manager, who talks to a director, who talks to a VP, who talks to another VP, who talks to a director, who talks to a manager, who talks to someone doing the actual work, then super dumb things will happen. It must be ok for people to talk directly and just make the right thing happen.”

6. Follow logic, not rules

“In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change.”

Read More

US Catholic bishops may press Biden to stop taking Communion

Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

French PM condemns 20 retired generals who warned of 'chaos'

Recommended Stories

  • How is dogecoin so hard to buy? Why the world’s first ‘joke’ cryptocurrency is so difficult to invest in

    Elon Musk hopes it will become the ‘currency of the internet’ but Coinbase, eToro and other major platforms still don’t list it

  • Cheerleader at the center of Supreme Court free speech case says she felt 'isolated' when her school punished her for cursing on Snapchat

    "I felt like I couldn't express how I felt without getting in trouble," says Brandi Levy, who was suspended from her high school cheerleading team.

  • Miami Herald reporters take first place in Esserman-Knight journalism awards

    Stories that chronicled COVID-19’s impact on immigration and the cruise ship industry shared the top prize

  • Did Grapevine mayor candidate reside in city long enough to be eligible to run?

    Records show candidate Nicholas Kaufman voted in Denton County in October and switched to Tarrant in November.

  • Miami School Embraces Falsehoods, Bars Vaccinated Teachers From Student Contact

    A co-founder of the private school told parents it was now her policy "not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection."

  • Indonesia submarine: Navy releases video of crew singing farewell song

    The poignant footage was shot weeks before the Indonesian vessel sank with the loss of all 53 crew.

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Why Supreme Court case about cheerleader's Snapchat rant matters to students everywhere

    In Supreme Court cases, our tendency is to focus on who should win. That’s not what matters most in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.

  • Thousands of containers are falling off ships

    International shipping has always been a dangerous game, with hazards including storms, pirates - or even getting your ship stuck sideways in a canal. But pressure to speed up journeys and carry ever-greater carrier loads amid changing weather patterns has created a new hazard: containers plunging into the ocean. Cargo worth tens of millions of dollars has fallen off ships in recent months, as the industry suffers the sharpest surge in lost containers for seven years. More than 3,000 containers went overboard last year, with at least 1,000 lost this year already, disrupting supply chains and hitting manufacturers including Tesla. It comes as AP Moller-Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping group, said disruption and price rises prompted by the closure of the Suez Canal would continue for most of the year. The Danish company nearly doubled its profit forecast as a result to between $9bn and $11bn.

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • State of the Union: The five most bizarre moments over the years

    From a congressman shouting “You lie!” to the Speaker of the House tearing the speech to pieces, here are some of the most memorable and regrettable SOTU moments

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • NY Post reporter resigns after saying she was ‘ordered’ to write ‘incorrect article’ about VP Kamala Harris

    Laura Italiano announces on Twitter she is retiring from the publication

  • The Forge on Miami Beach has been closed two years. David Grutman is going to reopen it

    The Forge is Groot.

  • 'There Is a Tension There': Publishers Draw Fire Signing Trump Officials

    Things were already strained at Simon & Schuster. After backing out of a deal with Sen. Josh Hawley, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, the company announced this month that it would publish two books by former Vice President Mike Pence. Dana Canedy, who joined Simon & Schuster as publisher last year, called Pence’s memoir “the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.” That’s when much of the staff erupted in protest. On Monday, editors and other employees at Simon & Schuster delivered a petition to management demanding an end to the deal, with signatures from more than 200 employees and 3,500 outside supporters, including Simon & Schuster authors such as Jesmyn Ward and Scott Westerfeld. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most were probably not aware that the company has also signed former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, according to people familiar with the matter — a move that is sure to throw gas on the fire. In another era, book deals with former White House officials were viewed as prestigious and uncontroversial, and major publishers have long maintained that putting out books from across the political spectrum is not only good for business but an essential part of their mission. In today’s hyperpartisan environment, however, Simon & Schuster has become a test case for how publishers are trying to draw a line over who is acceptable to publish, and how firmly executives will hold in the face of criticism from their own authors and employees. Many publishers and editors have said privately that they would be reluctant to acquire a book by Trump because of the outcry that would ensue and the potential legal exposure they would face if Trump used a memoir to promote the false view that he won the 2020 election. But the reticence extends beyond Trump himself, and several publishers acknowledge that there are certain ideological lines they won’t cross. Some said they wouldn’t acquire books by politicians or pundits who questioned the results of the presidential election. Another bright line is working with people who promoted the false narratives or conspiracy theories that Trump espoused. Certain literary agents representing Trump officials have adjusted their sales tactics. A few are avoiding large auctions in hopes of staving off a backlash until after a contract is signed, according to some publishing executives. “What I’m watching very closely is the succession of lines crossed,” said Thomas Spence, president of Regnery, a conservative publisher. “People start to wonder: Whom else might they shut down?” Those who work in the industry, which is concentrated in New York, tend to be left-leaning in their politics, but publishing houses have long adhered to the principle of political neutrality when it comes to who they publish. After the end of George W. Bush’s presidency, major publishers signed deals with administration officials like Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Condoleezza Rice and Bush himself, with little blowback. (An imprint of Penguin Random House published a book of portraits and stories about immigrants by Bush last week called “Out of Many, One.”) After the 2020 election, those ideals have been tested in unprecedented ways. “There is a tension there — on the one hand, I’ve always believed, and I still believe fervently, that we need to publish major voices that are at the center of the national conversation, whether we agree with them or not,” said Adrian Zackheim, the president and publisher of two Penguin Random House imprints, including Sentinel, which is geared toward conservative books. “On the other hand, we have to be leery of public figures who have come to be associated with blatant falsehoods.” At the same time, conservative publishers and some literary agents say there is enormous demand for books from voices on the right, particularly now that Republicans are out of power, and publishers are demonstrating that they are eager to work with politicians they regard as acceptable mainstream conservatives. Politico reported that William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, sold a book about his role at the Justice Department. Sentinel acquired a book by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose appointment by Trump last year caused an uproar on the left. Conway’s book will be published by Threshold, a Simon & Schuster imprint focused on conservative titles, though a person familiar with it said it would be more of a memoir than a standard political book. Simon & Schuster declined to comment. The company published several political blockbusters last year, including Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” and John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened.” This year has been more complicated. In January, Simon & Schuster dropped plans to release Hawley’s book following criticism of his efforts to overturn the election and accusations that he helped incite the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. This month, it said it would not distribute a title, published by Post Hill Press, a small publisher in Tennessee, by one of the police officers in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor. The petition drafted by Simon & Schuster staff, which circulated on social media last week, demanded the company cancel Pence’s books, not sign any more former Trump officials and end its distribution deal with Post Hill Press. Jonathan Karp, Simon & Schuster’s chief executive, wrote a letter to the company saying it wouldn’t take those actions. “We come to work each day to publish, not cancel,” Karp wrote, “which is the most extreme decision a publisher can make, and one that runs counter to the very core of our mission to publish a diversity of voices and perspectives.” Staff members who organized the petition were not satisfied by his response. They sent a letter to Karp and Canedy on Monday along with the petition. “Let’s be clear: the First Amendment protects free speech from legal encroachment. It in no way calls for publishing companies to publish all viewpoints, much less those as dangerous as Mike Pence’s,” the letter said. “When S&S chose to sign Mike Pence, we broke the public’s trust in our editorial process, and blatantly contradicted previous public claims in support of Black and other lives made vulnerable by structural oppression.” Some publishing employees said the decision to sign Pence and other Trump officials was especially jarring as major publishers have taken pains to stress their commitment to diversity over the past year. “It feels like you’re talking out of both sides of your mouth,” said Stephanie Guerdan, an assistant editor at HarperCollins, who was speaking in her role as a shop steward at its union. “You want to make a safe space for your Black employees and your queer employees and put out your anti-Asian-discrimination statements. You can’t say the company supports these causes and then give money to people who have actively hurt those causes.” The reluctance among mainstream publishers to work with some conservatives has created an opportunity for smaller independent houses. “The reaction of people on the right to the cancellation of political books is to double down, so we have lots of books to publish,” said Adam Bellow, who founded the Broadside imprint at HarperCollins and is now an executive editor at Bombardier, an imprint of Post Hill, which has published books by Rep. Matt Gaetz and other prominent Republicans. Bellow added that some conservatives have grown wary of selling their books to mainstream publishing houses. “It’s a purge that’s becoming more of an exodus,” he said. “Many conservative authors are telling their agents they don’t want to be pitched to publishers who have canceled conservative books. It’s one thing to be published by a group of people who are holding their noses, but it’s another thing to be published by a group of people who hate you.” The highly charged atmosphere could lead to a realignment in the political publishing landscape, with the formation of a new literary niche that caters to voices on the far right. The D.C. public relations firm Athos started a literary agency and is representing some prominent conservatives. Co-founded by Alexei Woltornist, who worked in communications in the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, and Jonathan Bronitsky, who served as Barr’s chief speechwriter, Athos recently sold Bombardier a book by Scott Atlas, Trump’s former coronavirus adviser, about the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. Conservative publishers are also experimenting with direct-to-consumer sales with a new online bookstore, conservativereaders.com, that was created by Bellow and a small group of colleagues and investors. With a new online outlet, they are aiming to develop an alternative platform to traditional retailers and Amazon in the event that stores refuse to sell a controversial title. Some predict the appetite for political books will only continue to grow. “After the election, there was this big question mark over the future of the political book,” literary agent Rafe Sagalyn said, “and I think we’re learning now that they’re very much in demand.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Biden joint session address - live: Majority back president as GOP admits they don’t know what to do with him

    Follow the latest updates below

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’