Walk-on mentality propels Rocky Mountain graduate into the Boise State records books

Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas will never forget how his college career began.

He didn’t have recruiters beating down his door when he was at Rocky Mountain High School, and he didn’t join the Broncos with a scholarship in hand.

Dalmas, fresh off a two-year church mission, joined the Broncos as a walk-on in 2020 after impressing former coach Bryan Harsin’s staff during a tryout.

He earned a full scholarship just four games into his career, and now the senior has earned a spot in the Broncos’ record books.

Dalmas hit three field goals Saturday in Boise State’s 37-30 loss at Fresno State, giving him 69 in his career to break Kyle Brotzman ’s record of 67, which was set in 2010.

Dalmas broke the record with a 38-yard kick early in the fourth quarter. He also hit a 52-yard field goal to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 37-30 with 1:13 left in regulation. His first field goal of the day covered 45 yards.

“We’re fortunate to have Jonah as part of this program and to be part of what he’s able to do,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.

Dalmas hit 26 field goals in 2021, breaking former Boise State kicker Tyler Rausa’s single-season record. He’s 13-of-16 this season.

Dalmas said he’s met Brotzman on several occasions, adding that the best piece of advice the elder specialist gave him was to stay grounded. Brotzman, a Meridian native, was also a walk-on.

“He just said, ‘Continue to be where your feet are,’” Dalmas said. “Stay in the moment and continue to do your job. When you do, you’ll find success and a lot of happiness.”

Dalmas said advice from another former Bronco helped him maintain his workmanlike approach to the game.

Former Boise State cornerback and punt returner Avery Williams joined the Broncos as a walk-on in 2016. He went on to be named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Dalmas said Williams constantly reminds him to have a walk-on mentality.

“Every year, I come into this building and act like someone has my job and I have to take it,” Dalmas said.

Dalmas said he hopes to follow Williams’ lead and make it to the NFL. He also has two more years of college eligibility — the extra COVID year the NCAA offered players in 2020 in addition to the availability of a medical redshirt year.

But he’s not thinking about that right now. Dalmas said he’s focused on the here and now.

“It’s a blessing to be in this type of position, but I’m not satisfied with what I’ve done,” he said. “I just want to continue to help this team find ways to win games and a Mountain West championship.”