'Walk a mile in my legs': Sen. Tammy Duckworth fires back after Fox News' Tucker Carlson questions her patriotism

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois sent a one-sentence tweet countering the Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday evening.

Carlson made flippant remarks about Duckworth's military service and said she had an "unimpressive" demeanor.

"Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" the double-amputee Army National Guard veteran said on Twitter.

Duckworth deployed to Iraq as a pilot in 2004, where she lost both her legs after her helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade. She went on to win a House seat in 2012 and was elected to the US Senate in 2016.

During his segment, Carlson replayed her previous comments about the possibility of removing historical monuments. On Sunday, CNN asked Duckworth for her thoughts on removing monuments dedicated to notable slave-owning American leaders including President George Washington. Duckworth replied by saying the US needed a "national dialogue" on the matter.

"You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military," Carlson said on his Monday show. "Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is."

He added: "Well, it's long been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism. It's a very strong charge and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can't be avoided: These people actually hate America, there's no longer a question about that."

Duckworth is said to be a top contender to become former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election. She has previously been critical of Republican lawmakers who have questioned the patriotism of their Democratic colleagues.

Following the US drone strike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia claimed Democrats were "in love with terrorists" after they questioned President Donald Trump's plans on what appeared to be an escalating conflict.

Duckworth responded at the time: "I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don't need to justify myself to anyone."

