Walk a Mile in My Shoes: Bringing community together, raising domestic violence awareness

ZANESVILLE − The goal of Walk a Mile in My Shoes is to bringing community members together and step into each other shoes and experiences. Through a fun event on Monday in front of the county courthouse, making real conversations on domestic violence is made easier.

Guest speaker Aivy Lewis survived three years of abuse at the hands of her ex-husband. She gave an empowering speech focusing on the abuse she endured, her escape, her healing journey and her vision to give hope to those who are still trapped.

"There is always an opportunity," Lewis said. "An opportunity for you to be seen if you are a victim. If you are a person who has an ability to help, there is an opportunity for you to always help, and if you are a person who can provide encouragement and put yourself into the situation and be able to provide support and encouragement."

Lewis's advocacy began after a mission trip she took back to her home country, the Philippines. It was there she had a realization that led to her increased involvement in public speaking and actively advocating for domestic violence survivors and victims.

"Just because you need help, doesn't mean you can't also help others," she said.

Dorothy Thomas, the chairperson for Walk a Mile in My Shoes, a court victim advocate through Transitions and a survivor herself, has worked with domestic violence through Transitions for many years. Her goal and emphasis has always been advocacy.

"I think having this kind of event is important because we provide that education to people about domestic violence and they get to hear a speaker tell about how she got away from the situation," Thomas said. "So, they can see there's help out there."

Thomas knows that this is not the easiest conversation to start or be a part of.

For this reason, Walk a Mile in My Shoes is not just a title. Men and women literally take to a runway in each other's shoes to put on a show and walk in each other's footsteps in front of judges.

"The whole purpose is getting someone else to walk in my shoes. Instead of judging victims, walk one day in my shoes," Thomas said.

Money raised during the event goes to Transitions, the advocacy group who helped Lewis and guides other victims of domestic violence to leave, seek help and navigate the court system.

Winners of the runway walk were:

Women: Missy Best, best strut; Kitie Lupsor, most unique attire; Pamela Wells-Exline, best of show.

Men: Adam Fitzgerald, best strut; Cody Pettit, most unique attire; Chad Jerles, best of show.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Domestic violence awareness is goal of Walk a Mile in My Shoes