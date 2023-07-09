Walk a Mile in My Shoes event raises funding for Women's Help Center, Victim Services

Jul. 9—Sporting T-shirts with the slogan "Stomp Out Domestic Violence," participants in the fourth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event lined up at Roxbury Park on Saturday to raise awareness and funding for specialty services in the community.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the community to get to know there are resources like our agency there to help," Victim Services counselor advocate Ashley Pribulsky said.

She set up a table with a colleague by the registration table that was full of materials to help explain all of the help the organization can provide.

Walk a Mile in My Shoes, organized by The Stiletto Network, raises funding for Victim Services and the Women's Help Center while also getting the word out about domestic violence.

According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men experience physical violence from an intimate partner.

Additionally, more than 10 million people are abused annually in the country.

Eileen Graham, The Stiletto Network's vice president, said she was hopeful Saturday's event would get a good group of people wearing everything from stilettos to flats, sneakers and some may even dress up to take part.

"We want it to be light, but we want people to be aware about domestic violence and homelessness," Graham said.

Graham described the walking event, which had participants stroll around the entirety of Roxbury Park, as inspiring and positive.

Aside from the walk, dancers entertained the crowd and abuse survivors shared their stories.

Brain Gates attended with his family. He not only brought a pair of heels to walk in, but painted his toes as well.

For years, he's helped women learn self-defense skills and is a proponent of female empowerment.

"I think it's important for men to help empower women and lift them higher," Gates said.

His step-daughter, Grace Ventura, accompanied him to the event along with her mother and friend.

Ventura, 11, said it was "just amazing" to be at an event raising awareness and aiming to help local women.

It was her first time to the walk and she was wearing a "Girl Power" baseball hat.

Ventura said she liked that the event helped area charitable endeavors and was looking forward to the experience.

Gates said he encouraged his step-daughter to attend because of the importance of teaching women from a young age about the respect they deserve and services available should they need them.