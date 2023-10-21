A large crowd of students and community members gathered Thursday at the University of Mount Union to raise awareness to the plague of gender-based violence. The annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event, sponsored by Alliance Area Domestic Violence Shelter, YWCA of Alliance and Mount Union, features people walking a mile together, with some wearing high-heeled shoes. Normally a picturesque walk around the campus, this year’s event was moved indoors to the track at Peterson Field House due to Thursday’s rainy weather. A portion of the event was held outside, though, with community members picking out their heels and viewing silhouettes that depicted victims of domestic violence. The walk is held in October to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. See more photos at the-review.com.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Walk at Mount Union raises awareness to domestic violence