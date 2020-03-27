Can I walk outside? Is the virus on my shoes? Q&A with experts

With new information on the coronavirus coming in daily, sometimes even hourly, people are struggling to keep up with all the ways it is transforming everyday life. "CBS This Morning" assembled a panel of experts — CBS News medical contributors Dr. David Agus and Dr. Tara Narula and CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger — to answer questions from viewers around the country who want to know how the coronavirus affects their health and finances.

Q: Can you get tested to see if you may have coronavirus already?

Dr. Agus: That's our dream, is to have a test in the blood to see who had the virus and who had an immune response. Other countries have it. It's out in China, it's out in some of Europe. Hopefully we will have it in the next week or so, and that's critical to know if you can go back because what we think is if you have immune proteins, antibodies in the blood that this test will show you cannot get the virus again, at least for a short term. We don't know long term because the virus has only been around since December.

Q: If you have already been diagnosed with coronavirus, how do you know when it's safe to re-enter society?

Dr. Agus: It is three days after symptoms are totally gone, and seven days, at least, since the beginning of symptoms. If you meet those two criteria, you can go out.

Q: Is there any proof that the coronavirus can be caught by pets?

Dr. Narula: A lot of people want to know about pets. So, there's no evidence to date to suggest that pets can either be a source of infection or that they can contract COVID-19. That being said, there really is a lack of data and research in this area. The CDC says if you are suspected to have COVID-19 or you've tested positive, you really do want to maintain distance from your pet the same way you would from humans. So you'll want to avoid the kissing, snuggling, petting that you love to do. And if there's someone else in your home that can help take care of your pet, you want to ask them to help out. If it must be you that does it, make sure you wash your hands before and after you interact with your pet.

Q: Does the $1,200 relief check being sent to individuals include retired seniors?

Schlesinger: Absolutely it does. So, even if the only source of income is social security, you will get this check as long as you fall below that $75,000 threshold. And even if you don't file taxes, don't worry. The government will access your information through the social security system. So seniors, you, too, will be getting checks.

Q: When will people see their unemployment benefits?

Schlesinger: I'm hearing from a lot of people around the states, usually states have a one-week waiting period. They're encouraged to waive that. Because of these flood of claims — we saw over 3 million in a week — that is stopping up the system. … So two to three weeks is what we're hearing from the crowded states where there are tons of claims.

Q: Are we learning anything from studies that look at the weather and virus effects?

Dr. Agus: Not yet, it's just too new. The virus began in December. I mean, the hope is that other viruses can go away as the temperature goes up. So we don't know with this one. We know our behavior changes. And as temperatures go up, you're outdoors, the U.V. sunlight degrades the virus. The virus is not alive. Will temperature itself get rid of these particles? We don't know. I hope.

Q: Is it safe to go to a doctor for nonessential visits, like a chiropractor, for example?

Dr. Narula: So you want to look at who you are, what your vulnerable abilities are, but also what is the service or the visit for? Certainly if it's urgent, your doctor, the health professional may want to see you. If it is non-urgent, most doctors' offices are rescheduling and pushing patient visits out at least 45 days or so. This is a great point where telehealth or telemedicine can be useful. Lots of doctors' offices are doing it for non-urgent issues.

Q: Will workers who have been laid off due to the coronavirus receive their full pay through the unemployment department?

Schlesinger: No, they probably will not. So, there are two tiers of unemployment. One is state of residence, that goes 26 weeks and usually covers between 40% to 50% — very state-specific. And then the government program that will tack on 13 weeks to whatever the maximum is in your state, and will also provide you with $600 a week for four months, through July. So you've got to check with your state. Probably end up at maybe 70% or 80% of your pay prior to the virus.