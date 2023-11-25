A Walk in the Park: Hawk Meadow in Delta Twp. offers wide, groomed trails, wildlife habitat

A Walk in the Park is an ongoing series from State Journal photographer Nick King, who intends to explore Lansing area parks one hour at a time. If you have a suggestion of a park he should visit, email him at nking@lsj.com

Lansing's Hawk Meadow is a park built for walking. It features 4.5 miles of groomed, gravel and dirt trails that are wide, easy to walk or run on, and provide a smooth surface for bike riding.

The 48.2-acre Delta Township park, located at 6160 Delta River Drive, has trails that take visitors though thick woods full of mature trees and open areas where park-goers can feel the sun on clear days. It's a great spot for exercise, including cross country skiing in the winter. There's a good mix of wooded and open habitat, which means it's a hot spot for wildlife such as deer, birds and other creatures. There are benches positioned round the trails if you need a rest or some time to relax with nature.

Leashed dogs are welcome and there's onsite bathrooms, although they may be closed during the middle of the winter months. There are picnic tables available for those looking for a scenic spot for lunch.

The land for the park was donated by the late Lansing businessman and environmentalist Carl Haussman and family in 1985. He was one of the founders of the the Lansing Area Audubon Society and the Woldumar Nature Center. Haussman's home south of the park, Hawk Valley Farm, is now the Capital City Bird Sanctuary.

