‘We walk for Ralph’: NKC students march in support of Ralph Yarl after shooting

Students draped in their school colors crowded in front of Staley High School Tuesday for a 1,500-person march to show solidarity for their 16-year-old classmate, who was shot in the head while ringing the doorbell of a Northland residence.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was released from the hospital just days after allegedly being shot twice by an 84-year-old man whose home he mistakenly approached Thursday while the teen was attempting to pick up his siblings.

The incident garnered national attention following reports that Yarl, who is Black, was allegedly shot twice by the white homeowner, Andrew Lester, 84, who was initially released by Kansas City police last week shortly after being detained on suspicion of aggravated assault.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lester surrendered and was booked, nearly 24 hours after being charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was then released on bond shortly after.

Student Landyn Goldberg photographed the crowd Tuesday at Staley High School’s Unity Walk, held in honor of classmate Ralph Yarl, 16, who was shot in the head while attempting to pick up his siblings.

Yarl’s classmates in the Black Student Union organized a walk to honor the 16-year-old as he continues on his “long road to recovery.”

The walk started at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the bus loop by the school’s student entrance, according to social media posts.

As more and more peers joined, the event turned into a sea of black, green and blue to honor Yarl. Many arrived hoisting handmade signs with the words “We walk for Ralph” written in bold. Others expressed support by donning signs that read “We love you Ralph” and “Stop the hate!”

An estimated 1,500 students turned out to show support, according to Susan Hiland, a spokeswoman for the North Kansas City School District.

Chants of “One Falcon, One Family,” echoed throughout the crowd. Students also led cries of “Justice for Ralph”, pleading that law enforcement hold the 84-year-old accountable for seriously injuring their peer.

In a prior report by The Star, Superintendent Dan Clemens said the district was devastated to learn what happened to Yarl.

“Yarl is an excellent student and talented musician. He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college level courses,” Clemens wrote in a statement Monday.

“While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family.”

Meara Mitchell, a former teacher of Yarl, agreed, calling Yarl “The utmost example of how you want a young man to carry himself in this world.”

The district said additional resources are available for students who need it at Staley High School this week.