Walk seeks to reduce stigma, increase discussion of suicide

Oct. 15—As the annual Out of the Darkness Walk wound down at Frederick's Baker Park bandshell Saturday morning, Dagmar Moothart took down a photo of her son Nick from a board on the bandshell's wall.

Nick Moothart, 34, died by suicide in 2013.

Ever since then, his mother has been on the lookout for people who may be struggling with their mental health.

"My antenna is always up," she said.

It's important to call attention to mental health issues, she said.

"Don't be afraid to ask someone if they're depressed," Moothart said.

Saturday's walk was held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Jill Martin, the chairwoman of the Frederick event, said Saturday's event featured 635 walkers and raised $98,000, which will be used for research, advocacy, education, and support for families of those who have died from suicide.

More than 48,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making it one of the country's leading causes of death.

One of the teams walking Saturday was in honor of Martin's son Taylor, 25, who died by suicide in 2016.

The events can be a reminder for families who have lost a loved one that they're not alone.

"I remember the first walk I did. You're just lost," Martin said.

Events like Saturday's also seek to show people that it's OK to talk about mental health problems that they're having.

The brain is no different than any other organ in the body, Martin said.

"If you were having a heart attack, you would talk about it," she said.

So many people don't understand that "mental health is health," said Tammi Ginsberg, a volunteer at Saturday's event and a former president of the Maryland Chapter of the AFSP.

She lost her brother Brian Crystal, 23, to suicide in 1988, and said it's important to talk about mental health as much as physical health.

Events like Saturday's walk can help survivors know that they're not alone, Ginsberg said.

"You're among people who get it," she said.

Support is essential for both survivors and people who may be experiencing mental health challenges, Moothart said.

"We all need help sometimes," she said.

