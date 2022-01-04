Walk-In Services Prohibited At Hamden Government Center

HAMDEN, CT — Due to increased staffing shortages and rising risks of community COVID-19 spread, officials announced Monday that public contact inside Hamden Government Center will be limited to scheduled appointments only.

Walk-in services at Hamden Government Center will be prohibited at this time, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Staff are reporting to work and remain available to provide services remotely and by appointment.

Read more from the news release below:

Drop boxes are available outside of Hamden Government Center to accept tax payments and other Town documents. Please call the Tax Office at (203) 287-7140 or the Town Clerk at (203) 287-7028 with questions about specific services.

The rest of Hamden Government Center will available by appointment only for in-person business. Staff will continue to be available via phone and email, and we continue to encourage the public to take advantage of our remote service options whenever possible.

Keefe Community Center will also be limited to appointment only. The library will remain open to the public.

Many functions can be performed remotely, both quickly and easily, without coming to the office. Please contact the specific department with questions about remote services. A list of department phone numbers are available below:

ARTS & CULTURE: (203) 287-2546

BUILDING DEPARTMENT: (203) 287-7160

CIVIL SERVICE / PERSONNEL: (203) 287-7130

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT: (203) 562-5129

COMMUNITY SERVICES: (203) 562-5129

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: (203) 287-7030

ELDERLY SERVICES: (203) 287-2547

ENGINEERING: (203) 287-7040

FINANCE: (203) 287-7010

MAYOR’S OFFICE: (203) 287-7100

PLANNING: (203) 287-7070

PROBATE COURT: (203) 287-7082

PURCHASING: (203) 287-7110

RECREATION: (203) 287-2579

RECYCLING: (203) 287-7021

REGISTRAR OF VOTERS: (203) 287-7081

TAX COLLECTOR: (203) 287-7140

TAX ASSESSOR: (203) 287-7128

TOWN ATTORNEY: (203) 287-7050

TOWN CLERK: (203) 287-7028

TRAFFIC: (203) 287-2640

YOUTH SERVICES: (203) 777-2610

We thank the public for their understanding and flexibility at this time.

