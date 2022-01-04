Walk-In Services Prohibited At Hamden Government Center
HAMDEN, CT — Due to increased staffing shortages and rising risks of community COVID-19 spread, officials announced Monday that public contact inside Hamden Government Center will be limited to scheduled appointments only.
Walk-in services at Hamden Government Center will be prohibited at this time, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Staff are reporting to work and remain available to provide services remotely and by appointment.
Read more from the news release below:
Drop boxes are available outside of Hamden Government Center to accept tax payments and other Town documents. Please call the Tax Office at (203) 287-7140 or the Town Clerk at (203) 287-7028 with questions about specific services.
The rest of Hamden Government Center will available by appointment only for in-person business. Staff will continue to be available via phone and email, and we continue to encourage the public to take advantage of our remote service options whenever possible.
Keefe Community Center will also be limited to appointment only. The library will remain open to the public.
Many functions can be performed remotely, both quickly and easily, without coming to the office. Please contact the specific department with questions about remote services. A list of department phone numbers are available below:
ARTS & CULTURE: (203) 287-2546
BUILDING DEPARTMENT: (203) 287-7160
CIVIL SERVICE / PERSONNEL: (203) 287-7130
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT: (203) 562-5129
COMMUNITY SERVICES: (203) 562-5129
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: (203) 287-7030
ELDERLY SERVICES: (203) 287-2547
ENGINEERING: (203) 287-7040
FINANCE: (203) 287-7010
MAYOR’S OFFICE: (203) 287-7100
PLANNING: (203) 287-7070
PROBATE COURT: (203) 287-7082
PURCHASING: (203) 287-7110
RECREATION: (203) 287-2579
RECYCLING: (203) 287-7021
REGISTRAR OF VOTERS: (203) 287-7081
TAX COLLECTOR: (203) 287-7140
TAX ASSESSOR: (203) 287-7128
TOWN ATTORNEY: (203) 287-7050
TOWN CLERK: (203) 287-7028
TRAFFIC: (203) 287-2640
YOUTH SERVICES: (203) 777-2610
We thank the public for their understanding and flexibility at this time.
This article originally appeared on the Hamden Patch