Walk for Water-CSRA to be held in North Augusta on Nov. 18

Aug. 15—Millions of women and children worldwide walk more than three miles to collect water each day for their families, and often that water is unsafe to drink.

The North Charleston-based Water Mission, which is dedicated to finding solutions to those problems, will be the recipient of funds raised by the fifth annual Walk for Water-CSRA, which will be held Nov. 18 at SRP Park in North Augusta.

"They do an amazing job," said Jeff Kertscher of Water Mission during a speech to the Rotary Club of Aiken at Newberry Hall on Monday.

Founded by George and Molly Greene in 2001, Water Mission is a nonprofit.

"They go to different towns and villages, and they don't just look for a one-stop shop answer," Kertscher said. "They truly look at the community. They look at the culture and they look at where water is accessible. They come up with a custom plan. They work with a community to create a system where the water distribution is sustainable."

Kertscher is a member of the planning team for Walk for Water-CSRA, which also is known as the CSRA Walk for Water.

For more information about registering for, donating to or sponsoring the event, visit walkforwater.com/csra or csrawalk4water.com.

For more information about Water Mission, visit watermission.org.