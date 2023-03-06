Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) adds AU$9.2m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 44%

It's nice to see the Walkabout Resources Limited (ASX:WKT) share price up 16% in a week. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 55% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added AU$9.2m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Walkabout Resources recorded just AU$1,358 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Walkabout Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Walkabout Resources investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that Walkabout Resources had AU$14m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 55% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Walkabout Resources' cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Walkabout Resources' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Walkabout Resources' TSR, at -44% is higher than its share price return of -55%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Walkabout Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 44%, against a market gain of about 4.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Walkabout Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Walkabout Resources (including 3 which are a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

