He walked Clearwater Beach with an AR-15. Is he a menace or a martyr?

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
·11 min read

CLEARWATER BEACH — Michael Taylor trudged over the crowded sugar sand, between sunbathers on beach towels and water-winged kids digging with plastic shovels. A few people peered at him from behind sunglasses. What was he doing?

“Livin’ that dream,” he told anyone who engaged with him on a recent Monday. “Livin’ that Florida dream.”

In his left hand, he carried a fishing rod and a pole flying a “Don’t tread on me” flag. They bobbed in front of the GoPro camera strapped to his chest and shooting video. Something else, dark and dull but obscured, kept intruding on the frame.

He fist-bumped a beachgoer and complimented the man’s tattoo, the symbol of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia movement. The man asked about the thing slung over Taylor’s shoulder, that shadow on the screen.

“It’s an AR pistol,” Taylor responded. A shorter variant of the AR-15-style rifle. Fully loaded with a round in the chamber, he explained later.

Four Clearwater Police officers stopped him minutes later, about 100 yards from Pier 60. Taylor, who also carried a handgun on his hip, wasn’t worried. He was used to being stopped by cops — he sought it out, even. This is what the camera was for.

Taylor, proprietor of a YouTube channel called The Armed Fisherman, has for three years traveled Florida with his fishing pole, flag and weapons. He almost always provokes a police response, which he gladly uploads. The videos get tens of thousands of views, part of an online ecosystem of so-called civil-rights auditors, who invite and film confrontations with police and other officials.

Openly carrying firearms is illegal in Florida, but state law makes a few exceptions, including one that allows open-carry while hunting, camping or fishing, and while going to and from those activities. Taylor tests this law time and again.

He’s made hundreds of videos. He’s been handcuffed dozens of times. Occasionally, he gets arrested, though he says he’s never been convicted of committing a crime while auditing. (A Tampa Bay Times background check did not turn up any convictions.)

Taylor titled the Clearwater video, filmed on June 14: I Tried To Be Nice, But Tyranny Doesn’t Care. Within two weeks, it had nearly 140,000 views, and he was planning a return trip.

In the Clearwater video, a detective identified in a police report as Jon Cappa points out that Taylor chose to take a long walk down the beach, rather than park near the fishing pier.

“You think it’s appropriate, walking around with an AR-15 on your chest, where there’s children and everybody on the beach?” Cappa asks. “You don’t think that’s going to cause problems?”

“I don’t care about people’s concern,” Taylor tells the officers. “I care about your reaction.”

‘The other side of the story’

Officers disarmed, detained and handcuffed Taylor, but turned him loose with his gun after about 40 minutes. Like usual, they determined his walk on the beach was legal.

Whether it was in good taste depends on whom you ask: He could look like the next mass shooter or a charming patriot, a menace or a martyr.

Taylor — a 41-year-old self-described “constitutionalist,” husband, father and chef at a farm-to-table restaurant near his home in Port St. Lucie — is fond of saying, “I’m just going fishing.” In a recent interview with the Times, he conceded that what he does is activism.

“This is important, because if I let them take this right away and say, ‘You can’t do that,’ eventually they can take away all our other rights,” Taylor said. He launched into a slippery-slope argument, at the bottom of which lay a U.S. resembling “communist China.”

By Independence Day weekend, Clearwater police had closed the case involving Taylor, then reopened it and referred it to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office, which is deciding whether he should face any charges.

Taylor acknowledged the case in another video and said he questioned whether he should return to the beach on July 3, as he had planned. But he’d already urged other people to join him there. He made the trip.

About 10 supporters turned out as Taylor, with his 2-year-old daughter in tow and his gun strapped to his chest, set up his fishing pole on Pier 60. At least one supporter filmed him.

A couple of police officers patrolled the area, but they told a Times reporter that they didn’t know Taylor was coming, and they didn’t approach him. The only brief confrontation came when Taylor spotted the beach patrol supervisor who had called police in June.

“Trouble came because of you,” Taylor tells the man in a video he posted soon after.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter acknowledged the legality of Taylor’s expeditions, but they took issue with his tactics and expressed concern that introducing a loaded weapon into scenes such as that increases the potential for violence.

“The law is archaic,” Slaughter said. “I think it makes sense if you’re trying to camp out and get to your campsite through the woods to carry a gun, but to intentionally walk through a heavily congested area with the sole purpose of trying to cause disorder or fear to make some kind of Constitutional point is irresponsible and ridiculous.”

After Taylor demonstrated in Palm Beach with the group Florida Carry in 2019, the mayor and police chief there wrote to a state senator asking that the law be changed to prevent open-carry in certain places, including guarded beaches. The senator, Palm Beach County Democrat Bobby Powell, introduced a bill in the next session that would prohibit open-carrying within 1,500 feet of schools, places of worship, public buildings and guarded beaches. It died in committee.

Taylor says he carries a gun while fishing for personal safety, because he was nearly robbed once, though he said he never reported it to police. He learned about the open-carry law, he said, from one of his primary inspirations: Jeff Gray, a St. Augustine truck driver whose YouTube channel, HonorYourOath Civil Rights Investigations, has more than 100,000 subscribers.

David Dewberry, a professor at Rider University in New Jersey, credited Gray with coining the term “First Amendment audit.” Gray, 51, began filming police in 2010, he said, in part out of frustration with speed traps that seemed more like money-making tools than benefits to public safety. The first time he did it, he said, “I wound up in cuffs.”

In contrast with later auditors, including Taylor, who lean on profanity or aggression when they encounter police, Gray prioritizes keeping a cool head. He cites the manners his mother taught him, and the directive of Patrick Swayze’s character in Road House: “Be nice.”

“If you do wind up getting arrested, which has happened to me eight or nine times now, you don’t want to be yelling and screaming and making a fool of yourself,” Gray said, adding that prosecutors have always declined to file charges. “You want to look like you were the calm, cool, rational person.”

He sees what he does as education, he said, for viewers and for police and public officials.

Auditing is a relatively new phenomenon enabled by technology and social media, but it has plenty of precedents, said Dewberry, who recently published a peer-reviewed study of First Amendment auditors. He traces an American lineage of civilians recording police, from Paul Revere’s iconic engraving of the Boston Massacre to the cellphone video that captured Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd last year.

Auditors, however, seek out encounters with police rather than witnessing and recording them spontaneously.

“We’ve all seen COPS,” Dewberry said. “Lots of us have seen Live PD.

“Those are heavily tilted toward the state’s point of view. Now we get to see it from the other point of view. That can make some people uncomfortable, but it’s the other side of the story.”

Dewberry found that auditors generally know their way around the law. Though his research focused on auditors expressing free-speech rights, he said they displayed firearms “enough where I noticed it.”

Gray, in fact, once dabbled in gun rights tests. His second-most popular video, with more than 2.7 million views, documents a run-in with Ormond Beach police he posted in 2014. He was openly carrying a handgun while going fishing.

That video contrasts sharply with Taylor’s Clearwater stroll. It begins when an officer approaches Gray. There aren’t any visible bystanders. Gray is quiet and compliant, and he’s soon released with his gun.

Still, he said, the experience left him shaken. The officer had drawn his gun. His wife and a close friend asked him to stop making open-carry videos.

“They were afraid I was going to get shot,” Gray said. “I quit doing it.”

Is his way ‘the right way?’

At least one auditor has been shot. In 2019, a security guard outside a Los Angeles synagogue wounded a woman who was filming the building.

Gray feels no regret about the subculture he helped spawn, he said, but reserves some ire for people he believes cross lines. He knows of an auditor in Texas who prowls residential neighborhoods, shining lights into homes at night, and has heard of auditors calling police on themselves to guarantee confrontations.

None of that applies to Taylor, who Gray called a friend and someone who does things “the right way.”

“I definitely think that law enforcement could handle it a lot better than they do,” he said. “They should definitely be knowledgeable of the very same law, the same statute that authorizes them to carry weapons.”

Taylor regrets the torrent of profanity he unleashed on Clearwater officers last month, he said, but he’s on edge after “three years of guns pointed at me, cops telling me to get face down on the ground, me being thrown in the backs of cars.”

The Clearwater incident wasn’t Taylor’s first time filming in Tampa Bay. In 2020, he showed up in John’s Pass Village, as did Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, who detained and released him. He likes to follow up to see if officers have received additional training.

Gualtieri said deputies don’t get specific training on dealing with auditors, though there’s general guidance for when they’re being filmed: Be careful, and be aware of the law. A Clearwater police spokesperson said officers are trained on the issue.

“We’ll follow the law,” Slaughter said, “but I don’t think the law was created for what this gentleman is doing, which is to generate income by making a bunch of YouTube videos.”

Taylor, whose videos are sometimes accompanied by a PayPal link, said he makes a couple hundred dollars a month from his channel and puts the money toward more travel and videos.

His old channel, Soloyaker, generated thousands of dollars before YouTube removed its ability to make money due to a policy violation. Taylor said it was because he re-posted a banned Snapchat video from a man who threatened a mass shooting, in order to comment on it.

David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University and a former Gainesville police officer, said he welcomes citizens questioning, challenging and recording officers. But the presence of a weapon makes the possibility of violence palpable.

“If the officers have the skill level and knowledge they’re supposed to have, this should be fairly routine,” Thomas said. “What scares me is somebody is going to overdo it, and the officer is going to overdo it.”

Officers just arriving on a scene have no way of knowing the intentions of Taylor or any other armed person, Gualtieri said. All they know is that they’re about to approach somebody who’s “armed pretty extensively” in a populated area. The danger that scenario creates aligns less with auditors’ stated goals, he said, and more with a desire to “bait” the police.

“They’re pushing the limits of it,” he said. “And they want somebody to take action against them so they can be a martyr about it.”

Thumbs up and fear

Taylor insists he doesn’t want to scare anyone.

“There wasn’t mass hysteria on the beach,” he said. “A lot of people were happy to see me, giving me thumbs up.”

But Taylor doesn’t mention the people who weren’t happy to see him.

Not the people on the beach giving him a wide berth. Not the frightened children — a group of junior lifeguards — who fled just as police arrived, according to their report. Not the beach safety supervisor who called the police, nor the lifeguard who feared for his safety and called his boss, nor the worried woman who complained to the lifeguard in the first place.

After the officers let Taylor go, they watched as he walked to the pier. He fished for five minutes, then left. He wandered around the area for about 20 minutes, police wrote. Four more people called 911.

Asked later what he caught at Pier 60, Taylor said he’d come up empty.

“I think I was using the wrong bait.”

Times staff writers Tracey McManus and Natalie Weber contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny. Lawmakers will consider SB 1 and its House counterpart in committee hearings early on Saturday.

  • White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

    For months, the Biden White House refrained from criticizing Republican officials who played down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms. With the COVID-19 vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots. When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tried this week to block door-to-door efforts to drive up the vaccination rate in his state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words in her reaction.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • 12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder

    A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed intruder who was threatening his mother inside their home, local authorities said.

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • South Dakota AG Claims His Crash Victim Wanted to Die

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is claiming the man he ran over and killed—allegedly while scrolling through his phone on highway at night—wanted to die.In court documents filed Friday, the state’s top lawman claimed victim Joe Boever was depressed and suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of his car as he drove home from a Republican function on Sept. 12.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch, is seeking a court order that would

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Plant trimmer for $10 million illegal Missouri marijuana farm will serve years in prison

    The only two people criminally charged in the investigation were hired to tend to the plants.

  • Woman refused to wear a mask on Florida flight — then she spit on passengers, crew says

    A Sarasota woman was escorted off a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, and taken into custody at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday morning.

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.

  • Man was unarmed and asleep when St. Louis police raided his home and shot him 9 times, lawsuit says

    Don Clark Sr.'s family say St. Louis police lied to obtain a "no-knock" search warrant that led to a fatal raid on his home in 2017.

  • Avenatti Cries as He’s Sentenced to Prison for ‘Outrageous’ Extortion Scheme

    Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesDisgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her hush money suit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort Nike for millions of dollars.Avenatti cried in court as he gave a short speech, thanking his family and admitting that, “I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life, and there is no doubt that I deserve to

  • 'Stranger danger is real': Video shows police rescuing 6-year-old girl from kidnapper

    A 6-year-old girl was taken from the side of a road in Louisville. A neighbor called 911 and police were able to rescue her.