'We have walked the walk': Donors share why they give to Season for Caring each year

The veterans who were once homeless and lived in a shed with their son. The senior who needs hearing aids and dentures. The family with multiple chronic conditions as well as blindness.

"When I read the articles, it is just humbling," Peggy Keelan said of the Statesman's Season for Caring program. "We love the fact that the newspaper is connected to the whole thing."

The Keelans have given regularly to Season for Caring since 2006. Now in year 25, the program has raised more than $18.4 million to help local nonprofit organizations.

Season for Caring "is an easy way to affect so many lives," Keelan said. "It's a service you guys are giving us."

Each year, the Statesman highlights the needs of local families nominated by trusted nonprofits. The money raised helps featured families first, then helps hundreds of other families with needs such as rent, groceries, utilities, transportation and medications.

This year, Season for Caring is benefiting 11 local nonprofit organizations: Any Baby Can, Austin Palliative Care, Breast Cancer Resource Center, Caritas of Austin, Community Action of Central Texas, Family Eldercare, Foundation Communities, Hospice Austin, Interfaith Action of Central Texas, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, and Wonders and Worries.

Ruben Trujillo looks at his daughter Eliza Patina-Trujillo's after-school activity options in their home in Del Valle. Ruben Trujillo is legally blind and has a son who has needed medical treatment for scoliosis and heart defects. His wife has multiple sclerosis.

Now through Christmas Day, the Sheth family will match all donations up to $500,000. “There is no better time than the holiday season for all of us to give whatever we can to support this amazing community," Brian and Adria Sheth said in an email.

On this Giving Tuesday, we asked longtime Season for Caring donors why they give. From the Sheths' match to a $10 check, it's our community supporting its community. Here's what donors said:

For Allison Luhrs, Season for Caring has become the gift she and her husband Bernd have shared since 2007.

Rebecca Adamson, 31, helps son Lucas, 1, walk on the school playground. She and her husband, Chris Watkins, both served in the Marines and struggled with housing after leaving the service.

"We do not share gifts with each other during this season; our hearts are filled with joy as we are able to gift others," she said. "We have walked the walk that some of your families have walked many years ago. Our hearts are full of gratitude for the many folks who reached out to us in time of need. We want to share what we have as long as we are financially able."

The stories of the families in the program inspire a lot of donors.

"Brian and I are always touched by the stories of these families in need and want to help in our own small way," Allison Welch said of her and spouse Brian Marks' donations since 2002.

"I'm moved by the struggles of the featured families, by their dignity and courage to put their stories out there and ask for help," said Lynda Shanblum, a 20-year donor. "Giving is a way to say, 'I care,' and I'm grateful to be able to be part of this program every year,"

For Clare Seagraves, who works in social services, Season for Caring humanizes what she sees in her work.

"Sharing these stories gives important insight on how easily things can go a certain way and how we could all find ourselves in these situations. It gives a face to issues and challenges people may hear about but not have personal experience with. I’m always amazed by the bravery of the individuals featured for sharing their stories," said Seagraves, who has been donating for 10 years.

Sue Smith, 71, grew up not knowing she had hearing loss. She needs new hearing aids and accessibility services.

Season for Caring is "a wonderful way to help others through an organized program to provide immediate and long-term funding to some of the best and most enduring nonprofit agencies we have in Austin," said Sydney Kubes, who has been giving since the program started in 1999. "The stories of the identified families are heartwarming and heartbreaking. I don’t know how anyone with the financial means to help could ignore the needs of these families after reading what they’re going through."

The vetting the Statesman and the nonprofits do to find the families is important to donors.

"We give to a lot of causes, but this one is special," said Pat and Mel Oakes, donors since 1999. "The people who run the program deserve to be supported. They do a great job of finding the families, determining their needs, soliciting the funds, delivering what is needed. What more could we ask for?"

In addition to the families the Statesman highlights, "I also appreciate that funds go beyond the listed recipients to others in need in our community," said Kathy Silberman, a donor since 2004. "Giving each year gives me a way to feel a part of a bigger effort on a local level."

Loree and Bill Pitts said they have been giving since Season for Caring started because of the Golden Rule and their faith, and "We all need to give and help out others in our city and our community."

25th Season for Caring

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 2B. Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Giving Tuesday: 11 local nonprofits benefit from Season for Caring