Walker® Considerably Expands Catalytic Converter and Muffler Coverage

DRiV's Emissions Control Brand Introduces 86 Part Numbers With Combined Coverage of More Than 40.3 Million Vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker® Emissions Control, a leading global brand from DRiV™, has dramatically expanded its replacement catalytic converter and muffler product offerings, extending coverage to more than 40.3 million additional passenger vehicles. Now available through Walker product distributors are 53 additional Walker CalCat® converter, four new Walker Ultra® converter, nine new Walker Quiet-Flow® SS stainless-steel muffler, and 20 new Walker resonator assembly and pipe part numbers.

Walker Logo More

Engineered to comply with specific CARB regulation requirements in California, Maine and New York, Walker CalCat converters feature an exclusive catalytic technology that offers the right loading of precious metals, the proper catalyst material and design, and a high technology washcoat for enhanced oxygen storage capacity ensuring optimal conversion of harmful emission gases to help keep the MIL light off and maintain engine performance.. The new part numbers extend CalCat coverage to hundreds of additional import and domestic applications, model years 2003 through 2019.

EPA-compliant Walker Ultra converters, designed for OBD II vehicles (1996 and newer), are now available for 18 additional import applications, model years 2003 through 2017. Each Ultra converter includes a premium substrate material and high technology washcoat to ensure exceptional oxygen storage capacity reducing harmful emissions, helping to keep the MIL light off.

Walker also introduced Quiet-Flow SS stainless-steel mufflers and assemblies covering 75 applications and more than 2.5 million additional registered vehicles. Quiet-Flow SS mufflers and assemblies are built for precision fit, form and performance and offer the exceptional durability of a premium 409 stainless steel shell. Each unit is covered by a limited lifetime warranty and 90-day Safe & Sound® Guarantee. See www.WalkerExhaust.com for details.

Also new to the Walker offering are resonator assembly and pipe part numbers for 51 and 38 additional applications, respectively, representing nearly 3.5 million registered vehicles.

To learn more about Walker Emissions Control products, visit www.WalkerExhaust.com and the brand's YouTube channel, and connect with Walker at Facebook.com/WalkerEmissions and Instragram.com/WalkerEmissions.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.