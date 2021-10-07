Walker County grand jury indicts 10 on DWI charges

Oct. 7—The Walker County grand jury handed down 10 felony DWI cases during its September session.

According to Walker County District Attorney Will Durham, nearly a third of the 31 indictments were cases in which the defendant had two prior DWI convictions or was driving drunk with a child under the age of 15.

The Texas Penal Code states that a person found guilty of a DWI with two or more previous convictions could face a third-degree felony, which is punishable by a prison term of two to 10 years. A DWI with a child under the age of 15 is a state jail felony and punishable by a term of 180 days to two years.

"Thanks to our officers who are out there each night helping to keep our roads safe from dangerous drunk drivers," Durham noted.

The following people were indicted in the September term of the Walker County grand jury. A grand jury indictment does not signify guilt.

HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT CASES

Gerardo Aleman — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Pedro Avila — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Henry Butcher — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd-degree felony).

Deiontae Byrd — Aggravated assault with serious bodily injury (2nd-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance (3rd-degree felony).

Stuart Finch — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Robert Funk — Indecency with a child sexual contact (2nd-degree felony).

Kari Grace — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility (3rd-degree felony).

Brandon Guess — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Fernando Guiterrez — Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Jonathan Hasha — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Rhonda Jeffero — DWI with a child under 15 (state jail felony).

Anthony Johnson — Possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Shaun Johnson — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Shane Newsome — Invasive visual recording (state jail felony).

Rodolfo Ortega — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle ( 3rd-degree felony).

Robert Ortiz — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Raymond Pace Jr. — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Nicole Phillips — Burglary of a habitation (2nd-degree felony), forgery of a financial instrument (state jail felony).

Jose Portillo — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Dereme Reed — Injury to a child (3rd-degree felony).

Cambrielle Shaw — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

Travis Smith — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd-degree felony).

Jerry Williams — Attempted/ tampering / fabricating physical evidence (state jail felony).

Marsha Wilson — DWI 3rd or more (3rd-degree felony).

WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CASES

Christopher Isaac— Failure to comply sex offender duty to register (state jail felony).

Jamie Luke — Assault of a family/ household member with previous conviction (3rd-degree felony), violation of a bond/ protective order for assault/ stalking (3rd-degree felony).

Chelsey Phares — Harassment by a person in a correctional facility (3rd-degree felony).

Elizabeth Walker — Injury to elderly with intent to bodily injury (3rd-degree felony).

James Wiggs — Burglary of a habitation (2nd-degree felony).

DPS CASES

Ryan Radford — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).