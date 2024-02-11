Walker County man killed in Sunday crash on Alabama Highway 69

A Walker County man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

Troopers said Robert D. Odom, 53, of Oakman was killed when his 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup left the road and struck a ditch on Alabama Highway 69.

Odom was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about 5 miles north of Northport.

This marked the second fatal crash recorded by troopers this weekend in Tuscaloosa County. On Saturday, 20-year-old Oscar L. Trejo of Northport died when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and struck a tree on Watermelon Road.

Trejo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, less than a mile north of the Tuscaloosa city limits.

Seat belts were not in use in either crash, troopers said. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating both crashes.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Walker County man dies in crash on Alabama Highway 69