Walker County teen arrested for making terroristic threats, bringing gun to school

May 6—A 14-year-old student at Chattanooga Valley Middle School in Walker County was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school with the intention of shooting a staff member.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said via a news release that the student brought a 9mm handgun to Chattanooga Valley Middle and later brought it with him on a bus to Ridgeland High as part of an after-school activity on Wednesday, April 28.

The boy was booked and charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18, possession of a firearm on school property and terroristic threats. Wilson said in the news release the terroristic threat charge came from a statement the boy made about a school administrator.

An administrator at the middle school was notified the boy had a gun at about 4 p.m. and then called someone at the high school where the after-school activity was taking place. Wilson said in the news release the chamber of the handgun was empty but did not specify if a magazine was in the handgun or if there was any ammunition in the gun at all.

The boy is being held at a regional youth detention facility.

Wilson was out of the office Thursday and could not be reached for comment. Superintendent Damon Raines did not respond to an email or call for comment.

