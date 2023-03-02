Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Walker & Dunlop's shares before the 7th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Walker & Dunlop has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $87.78. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Walker & Dunlop

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Walker & Dunlop's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Walker & Dunlop's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Walker & Dunlop for the upcoming dividend? Walker & Dunlop's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Walker & Dunlop, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Walker & Dunlop that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

