Walker finds 3 kids, father dead inside car. Oklahoma cops were searching for them

The search for an Oklahoma man and his three children ended just hours after it began, when a passerby came across a devastating scene on a residential street, Oklahoma City police told news outlets.

Police began looking for the man around 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after learning he had taken his three kids from their home, and made “concerning statements,” police told the Associated Press.

All of the children were younger than 7 years old, the AP reported.

About three hours later, in a nearby neighborhood, a woman walking her dogs saw a car sitting in the road, several feet from the curb, she told station KWTV. It was parked but the engine was running.

A man was sitting in the driver seat, reclined and unmoving, she told the outlet. Unsure if the man was dead or intoxicated, she approached the driver side — then saw blood beneath the car.

“When I saw that blood, I didn’t go any further, I didn’t need to see what was in there,” she told the station, adding that she went to a neighbor’s house to dial 911.

Police arrived and all three children and their father were pronounced dead, KFOR reported.

Investigators believe the man killed the children and then himself, according to the outlet.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved.

