Walker found not guilty of embezzlement charges

Aug. 25—Grady County District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker has been found not guilty of embezzlement charges.

The embezzlement trial began on Monday at the Grady County Courthouse. On Thursday morning, Walker's attorney and representatives from the state gave closing arguments.

Just an hour and a half later, the jury returned with the not guilty verdict.

An affidavit filed at the Grady County Courthouse in May 2021 alleged that Walker used about $30,000 in county funds to chip and seal a private road to his residence in Tuttle.