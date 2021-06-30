Walker man waives hearing on statutory rape, child pornography charges

Jun. 30—NEVADA, Mo. — A 24-year-old Vernon County man recently waived a preliminary hearing on statutory rape and child pornography charges involving a 15-year-old girl and was ordered to stand trial.

Colby L. Charles, of rural Walker, waived the hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree statutory rape and three counts of possession of child pornography. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 13.

Charles is accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl on two occasions in Vernon County. A probable-cause affidavit states that she told investigators that they also had sex once in Bates County.

The defendant initially denied knowing the girl during an interview at the Vernon County sheriff's office. He subsequently acknowledged having had sex with her two or three times, although he said she told him she was 18, according to the affidavit.

The girl had told investigators that they met on Snapchat and that he knew her true age because she told him how old she was, according to the affidavit.