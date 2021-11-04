Walker School teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minor

Nov. 4—An 8th grade teacher at a Marietta private school was arrested Wednesday on charges of distributing obscene material to a minor.

The Walker School's Matt Anderson, 37, of Marietta, teaches social studies, and coaches varsity lacrosse and football, the school told parents in an email notifying them of his arrest. He has taught at the school since 2019.

On Wednesday, Cobb police officers visited the campus and asked to speak to Anderson, according to the email. Later that day, a warrant was filed, and Anderson was arrested. The school said it did not have any further information regarding the allegations against Anderson.

"We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police and conducting a thorough internal investigation," the school said. "Effective immediately, Matt has been placed on administrative leave and will not have access to campus or school technology."

Anderson was booked into the Cobb County jail Wednesday and released on $15,000 bond Thursday, jail records show.