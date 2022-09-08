Walker Township offers potential funding solutions to fire company during contentious meeting

During a long and at times contentious Walker Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday, the board voted 2-1 to offer three different proposals to the Walker Township Fire Company, following years of disagreements about funding.

The two entities have hit a roadblock when it comes to how the township should fund the fire company. Since 1999, Walker Township has had a 1 mill fire protection tax. To help the fire company budget for high cost items, more money is needed. The fire company requested the township increase the fire protection tax to two total mills, as it has said the only guaranteed source of income is through taxes. Two of the supervisors have been against increasing taxes and looked for a different way.

The average Walker Township homeowner currently pays between $50-$85 for the fire protection tax, Chris Harter, president of the fire company, previously said. By adding another mill, that doubles what they’re currently paying.

More than 40 residents were in attendance, and many gave opinions and suggestions to supervisors over the course of the meeting, which lasted for several hours and included some vocal arguments.

Four hours into the meeting, Supervisor Deb Zimmerman made a motion to offer three proposals to the fire company for consideration:

$300,000 up front to cover the costs of ordering a new vehicle or equipment, then entering into a fire protection contract that states the township will contribute $125,000/year to the fire company, with an initial 20-year agreement “knowing that we would eventually go to a tax increase also,” Zimmerman said. The contract would be reviewed yearly for additional funding and inflation costs, if necessary, she said.

The township puts the question of a tax increase to 3.01 mills out to the voters on the 2023 election ballot.

The township passes a 1 mill tax increase for the fire tax.

Zimmerman said she would leave it open for additional negotiations from the fire company, too.

Walker Township Supervisor Deb Zimmerman speaks about potential funding solutions for the fire company during a meeting held on Sept. 8 as Supervisor Keith Harter listens.

Supervisor Keith Harter seconded the motion, and it passed 2-1 with Supervisor James Heckman voting against it.

Story continues

Chris Harter declined to comment Thursday morning, saying he wanted to wait until he saw the proposals in writing before commenting.

About 17 people officially offered public comment, with the vast majority in favor of giving the fire company funding one way or another. Pleas for resolution and for the board and the fire company to get on the same page were also heard. Others voiced their support for the fire company, noting they’re volunteers and do it for free.

John Toner, a member of the fire company, attended the meeting with his son. Thursday was also his son’s 13th birthday, but instead of celebrating his birthday at home, he said his son wanted to support the fire company. He hopes to join the company next year, when he’s 14.

“We do it for free, because we want to help our communities. You know what? My son’s out here on his 13th birthday, I would much rather have been home, having ice cream cake with my kid. But I’m here to support my brothers and sisters in the fire service and support this community … This is a great area to live in. We need to keep it that way,” Toner said.

The issue between the two entities came to a head last month when the fire company held its own meeting to discuss the future of the company’s finances and level of fire protection, and to educate the public on the growing concerns and gather feedback.

Fire company leadership has said if funding continues to be an issue, then in the future, the level of fire protection could be reduced. That could mean taking vehicles that are crucial to the fire company out of service, due to not being able to afford to fix or replace them. They could also temporarily shut down the Zion satellite station if utility costs continue to increase.

The next Walker Township Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Walker Township Municipal Building, 816 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte.