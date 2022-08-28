Walkersville High School student accused of making bomb threats

Aug. 28—A female juvenile is accused of making social media threats to blow up Walkersville High School and a teacher's house, police said.

The threats were found not credible, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

At around 6 p.m Saturday, someone in the Walkersville community told a sheriff's deputy about the threats of violence, the release said.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an interview that the threats were posted on Instagram on the female's account.

Police started investigating and identified the female, who is a student at Walkersville High school, the release said.

They found no evidence that suggested her threats were credible, the release said. Her case is being referred to juvenile court.

School administrators send an email Sunday notifying the community of the incident, the release said. They also reminded people of the consequences that come with making social media threats.

