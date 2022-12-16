Walkersville man accused of assaulting woman, firing gun

Dec. 16—A Walkersville man has been charged with assaulting a woman and firing a gun, police said.

David Blank, 60, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm in a violent crime and theft between $100 and $1,500.

At around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 10500 block of Daysville Road in Walkersville for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A delivery driver made the initial call, the release said. The driver said a woman came from a house and jumped into his vehicle while he was backing out of a driveway. The woman told the driver that someone was assaulting and trying to kill her, the release said.

The woman also reported that someone had stolen her cellphone, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Thursday.

The woman identified the person assaulting her as Blank, the release said. The woman told the driver to leave and as they drove away, they heard three gunshots.

Wivell wrote that whether Blank shot the gun and who the shots were fired at is under investigation.

Deputies detained Blank without incident. The release said deputies found another man inside Blank's home, detained him and questioned him since he was a witness, Wivell wrote. He was released after his statement, the release said.

Wivell said the relationship between the three people and if they all lived together is under investigation.

Police interviewed the woman and confirmed the assault. She was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for further evaluation, the release said.

Police searched Blank's home and found several weapons and evidence, the release said. Wivell said what weapons were found and other evidence is part of the investigation.

