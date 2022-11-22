Walkersville man accused of child pornography possession, distribution

Nov. 22—A Frederick County grand jury indicted a man Friday on several counts of possessing, distributing and filming child pornography.

Paul Francis Blaisse, 63, of Walkersville, was indicted on seven counts of promoting and distributing child pornography, five counts of filming child pornography, and 10 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

The offenses date back to March 2018, according to the release. There was no attorney listed in online court records for Blaisse as of Monday morning.

In May 2019, police received tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about a Skype account that was potentially used for child pornography, according to charging documents.

Police investigated and connected the Skype account to Blaisse, charging documents said.

In December 2019, police searched Blaisse's home in Walkersville, according to charging documents. Police said they found around 300 files of suspected child pornography on several electronic devices seized from Blaisse's home.

There were additional screenshots of child pornography and screen recordings of Blaisse participating in sexually explicit video chats.

Charging documents says Blaisse is "a traveling amateur photographer."

Police said there is a connection between the Frederick County case and an arrest in the Philippines last year.

In June 2021, according to charging documents, Philippine National Police arrested and charged someone with anti-trafficking in persons and anti-child pornography violations. Authorities said a girl who alleged that she was exploited by that person also reported that she was in one of the images found on Blaisse's electronic devices.

Charging documents say police found screen captures of Skype conversations between Blaisse and the person charged in the Philippines.

Additional indictments handed up by the grand jury include:

— Scott James Stewart, 38, of Mount Airy, charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree sexual contact.

— Timothy Laurens Zinchiak, 36, of Frederick, charged with first- and second-degree assault and two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and disqualified possession of a rifle/shotgun.

— Tully Hamilton Washington, 44, of Clinton, Maryland, charged with firearm drug trafficking, controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, illegally possessing a firearm, handgun in vehicle, and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.

