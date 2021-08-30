Walkersville man arrested for allegedly kidnapping infant

Aug. 30—Police arrested a Walkersville man for allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping her infant son in Frederick Saturday.

Junior A. Francis, 39, is being held without bail for first- and second-degree assault plus kidnapping, online court records show. He has a bail review scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a local residence at about 9:40 p.m., where they encountered a 22-year-old injured woman who Francis strangled, police said in a Monday news release. The woman told police that Francis, who is not the child's father, took her 1-year-old son.

Emergency medical services took the woman to Frederick Health Hospital for an overall medical checkup, according to police.

Deputies pinged Francis' cell phone and found him at about 10:40 p.m. in Gaithersburg with the child, who was found safe, the release reads. Police transported Francis to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

To report additional information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-087083.

