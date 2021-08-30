UPDATE: Walkersville man arrested for allegedly kidnapping infant

Aug. 30—Police arrested a Walkersville man for allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping her infant son in Frederick Saturday.

Junior A. Francis, 40, is being held without bail for first- and second-degree assault plus kidnapping, online court records show. Judge Earl Bartgis Jr., in District Court Monday afternoon, ordered Francis continue to be held without bail.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at about 9:40 p.m. to Murray Terrace Drive, where they encountered a 22-year-old injured woman who told police Francis strangled her, according to a Monday news release from FCSO. The woman told police that Francis, who is not the child's father, took her 1-year-old son.

Charging documents allege Francis and the woman were traveling in a vehicle when he tried to touch her inappropriately and indicated he wanted to have sexual relations with her. Francis reportedly pulled the vehicle over, hit the woman and strangled her. She went in and out of consciousness, police wrote. The woman suffered scratches as she tried to escape with her son, charging documents read, and Francis pulled clumps of hair from her head. She threw up and suffered cuts and bruises and had a bite mark on her arm, police wrote.

Emergency medical services took the woman to Frederick Health Hospital for an overall medical checkup, according to police. The woman further stated she did not believe Francis would harm her child, but she didn't know where they would be and feared for her son's safety, charging documents show.

Deputies pinged Francis' cell phone and found him at about 10:40 p.m. in Gaithersburg with the child, who was safe, the release reads. Police transported Francis to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

In court, a public defender said Francis was offended by the allegations and intends to fight them. She said Francis is deaf and he traveled to Montgomery County so his mother could call 911 for him. An American Sign Language interpreter assisted in the court proceedings Monday.

Story continues

"The court is very alarmed by the charges," Judge Bartgis said.

In addition to being held without bail, Francis is to have no contact with the victim.

To report additional information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-087083.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller