Walking 10,000 steps is like walking 5 miles a day. What to do if that feels like too much

After stepping into a new year, many of us have embarked on goals for 2024. Whether in fitness, money or reading, New Year's resolutions are officially underway.

Exercising is one of the most common New Year's resolutions. But, as with all resolutions, it stands the risk of being unattainable, leaving you discouraged.

Step counters like Fitbit set the goal at 10,000 steps a day. But at the equivalent of five miles, is that a good exercise goal to start with?

A Fitbit trainer previously told USA TODAY that 10,000 steps could help people satisfy official government guidelines, which recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week for adults.

Thankfully, there are other ways to work towards those fitness goals.

Officials recommend 150 minutes of activity a week with 2 strength training days

USA TODAY interviewed Dr. Katrina Piercy, a director in the Health and Human Services Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. She works on the physical activity guidelines, using science about physical activity and health outcomes to recommend exercise.

The science says adults should be getting 150 minutes weekly of moderate intensity aerobic activity a week, with two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

Piercy says even that can seem like a lot, but the evidence suggests it doesn't have to be walking or running, or even in big, consistent chunks throughout the week.

"There's many people that may enjoy going to the gym and might, you know, go for an hour run. But many are not," she said. "They might have five minutes here, 10 minutes there. And all of that adds up."

Some everyday activities can contribute to aerobic goals

The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has created a "Move Your Way" activity planner that provides suggestions for activities that people may not think of as exercise.

Here are some activities you could include, especially if they make your heart beat faster:

Active video games

Dancing

Household chores

Yoga

Yard work

Taking the stairs

Walking or running with a stroller

Surprising ways to fit in strength training

Piercy said finding small ways to incorporate activity and strength training into your everyday life can make the 150-minute goal seep more attainable. For example, you could decide to use a basket at the grocery store rather than a cart for a few minutes of strength training.

Here are some other activities that count as muscle-strengthening according to Move Your Way:

Mowing the lawn with a push mower

Shoveling snow

Rock climbing

Gardening and weeding

Home repairs

Recommendations could change based on your age

Move Your Way also provides recommendations for various populations.

For example, older adults should mix in balancing activities and kids and teens need 60 minutes of activity a day.

Piercy emphasized that some movement and activity is better than none. So if people just start tracking how many minutes of activity they get per week, then that can help them improve little-by-little.

