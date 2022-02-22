‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J. Moseley’s death may not have been suicide, investigator says

The death of Moses J. Moseley, who played a recurring zombie character on "The Walking Dead," may not have been caused by suicide as police previously suspected.

The actor was found dead on Jan. 26 at age 31 in Stockbridge, Georgia. His sister, Teera Kimbro, told TMZ that those close to him believe he was kidnapped and then killed.

"During the initial preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities," Capt. Randy Lee of Henry County Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental," he shared. "It is important to note, the case is still currently open/active and all possibilities and leads are being thoroughly investigated."

Actor Moses J. Moseley, who was notable as a recurring zombie character on "The Walking Dead," passed away at age 31. Amy Graves/WireImage

According to TMZ, which first reported the death, Moseley’s body was found in his car with a bullet wound to his head and a gun sitting on his lap. The outlet noted that police were initially investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Moseley’s family told the outlet that they had been phoning various hospitals but were unsuccessful in locating the actor. They then decided to file a missing person’s report. It wasn’t until the family contacted OnStar that Moseley’s vehicle was tracked down to the Hudson Bridge – where his body was subsequently found with a reported gunshot wound, according to TMZ.

Moseley broke onto the scene on "The Walking Dead," in which he was cast from 2012 to 2015, as one of Michonne's pet zombies.

Other on-screen appearances for Moseley – who was born in Aiken, South Carolina – include "Joyful Noise," "The Internship," "Queen of the South," "Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies" and HBO’s "Watchmen," among other titles.

Those close to Moses Moseley believe foul play may have been involved in his death, TMZ previously reported. Paul Archuleta

"Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work," Moseley’s rep Tabatha Minchew said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"He was a great friend for 10 years or more," she added. "He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans."

AMC issued a statement on Twitter that read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley." The tribute included a close-up photo of Moseley with a blue sky and clouds above.