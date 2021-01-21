'The Walking Dead' extended season 10 trailer teases Maggie's emotional reckoning with Negan

Kirsten Acuna
twd season 10 maggie
In a new trailer for "The Walking Dead," Maggie is not ready to make nice with Negan. AMC

  • AMC released a new trailer for the extended 10th season of "The Walking Dead" Thursday afternoon.

  • Maggie tells Daryl her son has asked how his father, fan-favorite Glenn, died, hinting at an impending confrontation between her and Negan.

  • The show's bonus six episodes start Sunday, February 28 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

"The Walking Dead" is going to revisit one of the show's darkest moments when it returns to TV in February.

AMC released a new full trailer for its extended 10th season of "TWD" and, in a heartbreaking moment, it teases Maggie (Lauren Cohan) finally discussing the death of her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Watch it below first:

"He asked how his daddy died. I told him that a bad man killed him," Maggie tells Daryl (Norman Reedus) as the camera pans over Glenn and Maggie's son, Hershel.

maggie hershel twd s10
Did you get a little misty-eyed seeing Glenn and Maggie's son? He's named after Maggie's father, Hershel. AMC

"And he wanted to know that man got what he deserved," she added as we see flashback shots of a younger Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with a gun.

negan twd season 10
Violent shots of Negan's actions appear on screen as Maggie alludes to what he did. AMC

That's really significant.

Glenn, one of the show's fan-favorite characters, was brutally beaten to death by Negan with a baseball bat on the season seven premiere of "TWD."

twd 616 negan.JPG
This is one of the most - if not the most - controversial moments on "TWD." Gene Page/AMC

That death, which many came to call torture porn because of the way in which Negan appeared to take pleasure in it, resulted in many "TWD" viewers saying they were done with the series. As a result, the first half of season seven saw a big ratings dip.

Read more: Does Negan deserve redemption on 'The Walking Dead'? Showrunner and executive producer weigh in

It didn't help that the series became the Negan show for a while as the protagonist of the series, Rick, more or less, became a blubbering servant to the tyrant for a time instead of standing his ground when his friends were brutally murdered in front of him. It was something that made Maggie's blood boil.

"TWD" universe has already been teasing a massive reckoning with Negan's character and his past sins. It appears as if season 10 will continue down that path.

Though it's not in the above trailer, a new image released by AMC and shared with Insider shows Maggie will eventually confront Negan. It will be one of the first times the two see each other since Negan was locked in a jail cell and asked Maggie to kill him.

twd negan maggie season 10
This is going to be quite the conversation. Eli Ade/AMC

That's just one story that the upcoming six new episodes of "TWD" will share. Aaron, Father Gabriel, Princess, Negan's wife Lucille, and a few other new characters are teased in the trailer.

Read more: 'The Walking Dead' universe chief says the Rick Grimes' movie will 'be amazing' and thinks the final season of 'TWD' may be split into 3 parts

Things aren't looking great for Aaron as he's held up by a new mystery man played by Robert Patrick ("Terminator 2").

robert patrick aaron twd season 10
What is going on here? Who is Robert Patrick playing and what does he want from Aaron? AMC

Princess, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Eugene aren't doing too hot themselves as they find themselves prisoners to the mysterious Commonwealth soldiers.

twd commonwealth prisoners
Is Princess looking down at her friends? What's going on? AMC

Most interesting is that it looks like the show will remix part of Negan's backstory with Lucille. In the comics, she dies of cancer as the zombie apocalypse is starting. In the trailer, we see her take out one of the undead to save Negan. We're happy to see Lucille getting some more agency - and some colorful wigs - as she still appears to be fighting for her life.

lucille twd season 10
Lucille isn't simply going to die of cancer in a hospital bed. It looks like we're going to see a fighter. AMC

It's also a cool bonus to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, join the show as the character.

Here's the official synopsis for the extended episodes:

"In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

"TWD" returns to AMC on Sunday, February 28 at 9 p.m. with six new episodes. If you subscribe to AMC Plus, you'll be able to watch each week's episode a few days early on Thursdays, starting February 25.

You can follow along with our "TWD" coverage here.

