He was walking his dog in Florida and saw ‘a trail of blood.’ Cops solved the mystery

A man out walking his dog last week helped solved a mystery in Central Florida.

“Some days, your typical morning walk with your dog, turns out to be not so typical,” begins a Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency goes on to say that the dog walker called cops after noticing a trail of blood leading into his neighbor’s home in Satellite Beach early Nov. 1. The windows were also smashed and there was what appeared to be blood all over the front door.

WARNING: POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

Once deputies arrived, they found a “male subject inside lying on the bed with blood everywhere.” Pictures on the BCSO’s post show snippets of the grisly scene that looked like something out of a horror movie.

The suspect, ultimately identified as Jonathan Leaf, woke up just as deputies entered. The local man, 32, was “unsure of the previous night’s events that led him to that house,” but, at some point, the BCSO says, Leaf broke a large bay window to gain entry.

During his attempts to get inside, the defendant’s arm was severely cut by the broken glass, leading to all the blood and gore splattered about the house.

Authorities believe Leaf passed out in a bed due to his injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for stitches and then escorted to the Brevard County Jail where he was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $15,000.

“Do you think glass will cut you,” said Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the incident. “Mess around and find out!”