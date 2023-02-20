Walking Just 1,800 More Steps Every Day Could Cut Your Dementia Risk by a Third, Science Says
Researchers also found that exercising for an additional 31 minutes each day may reduce your risk of developing mild cognitive impairment.
Researchers also found that exercising for an additional 31 minutes each day may reduce your risk of developing mild cognitive impairment.
Lenawee County food pantries are having trouble keeping up with the needs of the hungry in the wake of COVID-19 relief ending and inflation.
Low-income college students often face financial pressures and family obligations that their instructors cannot see. SDI Productions/E+ Collection/Getty ImagesElise, a nursing student at an elite U.S. university in the Northeast, found herself back home and sleeping on the floor of her parents’ one-bedroom apartment after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020. It was tough to get a good night’s sleep as family members passed through to the kitchen or the front door. Such interruptions
"Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically is...confrontational and political," the actress said at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival
New York Life’s latest Wealth Watch survey found that 22% of consumers owe money on a mortgage or home equity loan. So let's say you're making a $200 monthly home equity loan payment now, and it fits into your budget just fine.
This blowout sale is packed with powerhouse machines for casual users, pros and gamers.
The Princess of Wales' take on old Hollywood glamour at the BAFTA Awards included full-length black velvet opera gloves
Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office.
Not-so-basic braids, buns, and ponytails abound.
Omar is the first Somali-American member of Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota. Learn about her finances and political life.
Rishi's mother plans to introduce him to a potential bride — and has no idea he's already engaged to an American woman
King Charles will not leave his brother "homeless or penniless" it is understood, as the Duke of York fears being forced out of the Royal Lodge.
The 2-year-old, 65-pound, Australian Shepherd mix is currently looking for a home at the Collierville Animal Shelter in Tennessee
President Joe Biden owes Americans an explanation about what's really behind the four objects shot down over North America this month.
Several Crucial SSDs are on sale, including a model you can use to expand your PS5's internal storage.
For twenty-three days, teams of specialist police divers, detectives and search teams have been combing the River Wyre for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Hailey Bieber is also a fan.
Lawyers are arguing that Natalia Harrell’s unborn child is being unlawfully and illegally detained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
A laughable statement from the NFL, an unbelievable Jalen Hurts stat, Cam Jurgens' future and more in our first official edition of Roob's 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations. By Reuben Frank
The thought of Bruce Willis and his family going through what my Doug and his family endured for years with this rare degenerative brain disease is to relive a nightmare, Alan Miller writes.
Long COVID isn’t the only opportunity for the virus to wreak havoc later on.