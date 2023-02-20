Walking Just 1,800 More Steps Every Day Could Cut Your Dementia Risk by a Third, Science Says

The Conversation

Low-income college students often face financial pressures and family obligations that their instructors cannot see. SDI Productions/E+ Collection/Getty ImagesElise, a nursing student at an elite U.S. university in the Northeast, found herself back home and sleeping on the floor of her parents’ one-bedroom apartment after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020. It was tough to get a good night’s sleep as family members passed through to the kitchen or the front door. Such interruptions