Walking parade ‘Krewe Boheme’ brings artistic fun to French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Krewe Boheme will take to the streets of the Marigny and French Quarter tonight. This will be the 5th year for this walking parade.

In its fifth year of parading, Krewe Boheme hopes to enlighten and brighten the night.

“We are pretty indescribable. I’m not going to lie, we run a massive gamut of ideas, but are unified collectively by a love of art and community,” Rooks, Communications & Community Liason for Krewe Boheme said.

Krewe Boheme is made up of 1,000 members, all part of inter krewes.

“We got a lot of returning favorites,” she said.

This creative krewe is absinthe and green fairy-themed, and instead of a king or queen, they have a supreme green fairy.

“This year we are excited that it is Big Freedia, the Queen Diva,” Rooks said.

As for their throws.

“We have absinthe spoons, coasters, and doubloons,” she said.

Rooks said, “I hope people can really feel what we do when we shop locally and when we think green. Only locally created, environmentally-friendly, handmade throws as a rule for everyone in the Krewe. Boheme only exists for the magical purpose of Mardi Gras. It is really about the value of community and the value of art.”

