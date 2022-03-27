Walkout Over Sex Abuse Claim + Bacon Being A Bro: Week In Review

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — There might be more to a reported COVID-19 spike than meets the eye. Hillary tests positive, but Bill doesn't. Hudson Valley Falcons are starting a brood. Here are this week's most read stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network.



Cuomo Bridge Falcons: Now There Are 3 Eggs



The mother falcon has made another addition to her nest high above the Hudson River. A third egg appeared Thursday in the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge nest box.

Response To Sex Assault Claim Prompts New Rochelle School Walkout

The superintendent said other students took advantage of the disruption to cause fights, marring a peaceful demonstration with violence.

Shoutout From Kevin Bacon For High School 'Footloose' Production

Brewster High School's Performing Arts Department picked "Footloose, The Musical" for this spring's production — and someone found out.



ALSO TRENDING THIS WEEK:



