Wall Collapse at Bloomingdale’s Injures Employee

NEW YORK — An employee at the Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship was injured on Thursday morning when a display wall inside the store fell on him.

The FDNY received a call shortly after 10 a.m. and responded to the Third Avenue side of the store on 60th Street, according to local press reports.

An ambulance was dispatched and the employee was seen being loaded inside.

A Bloomingdale’s spokeswoman told WWD: “A visual merchandising associate in our 59th Street flagship store was injured by a small display wall this morning. He is alert and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

He was in a non-selling site in the basement when the accident occurred, the spokeswoman added, so no parts of the store were closed.

Reports indicate the employee was 20 years old and taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries.

Related stories

What to Watch: What's Making a Splash in Contemporary This Spring

The Shib Sibs to Take Fashion Learnings to the Ice

Bloomingdale's Reveals Revamped Cosmetics Floor