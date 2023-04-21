Wall cop charged in $20K theft from youth sport group, $3K from powderpuff game

A sergeant with the Wall Police Department accused of stealing more than $75,000 from the Police Benevolent Association, faces additional theft and more serious charges following a follow-up investigation.

Among the new accusations are one alleging that James R. Cadigan, 40, stole some $20,000 from Wall American Youth Football between February 2020 and November 2022 while he served as president of the nonprofit organization.

Cadigan purchased a wide variety of personal items using an American Youth Football debit card, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Friday. Those items included pool pumps and chemicals, a quilted hammock, a truck hitch, a karaoke machine, a weight sled trainer, a boot warmer, an inflatable movie screen, grill tools and accessories, a pressure washer, backyard and holiday decorations, and accessories for tapping and serving draft beer, Santiago said.

Cadigan’s attorney, Mitchell Ansell, said there’s a lot more to the story than the information that is currently available.

“We ask that judgment is withheld until all of the facts can be made public,” he said.

Cadigan was initially charged with theft by deception in connection with the money missing from PBA Local No. 234 in Wall following the local’s annual barbecue fundraiser known as the Pignic, which Cadigan ran. He was also accused of making several unauthorized cash withdrawals and writing checks for cash from PBA accounts to himself starting in 2018.

The theft charge connected to those crimes can bring as many as 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Now he is also charged with:

Official misconduct, a corruption charge that can also bring up to 10 years in prison if there’s a conviction.

Two theft charges that can bring up to five years in prison each if there’s a conviction.

A charge of falsifying records that can bring up to 18 months in prison if there’s a conviction.

Cadigan is accused of failing to get a license for a 50/50 raffle for the Pignic, falsifying the license number for the raffle tickets and pocketing $3,000 from an American Youth Football powderpuff game in which players’ mothers participated. That money was supposed to go toward a breast cancer awareness and prevention charity, Santiago said.

