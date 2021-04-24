Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, second left, attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Armenians marked the anniversary of the death of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks, an event widely viewed by scholars as genocide, though Turkey refutes the claim. (Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via AP)
  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
  • Armenian Apostolic Church leader Catholicos Garegin II, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Armenians marked the anniversary of the death of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks, an event widely viewed by scholars as genocide, though Turkey refutes the claim. (Grigor Yepremyan/PAN Photo via AP)
  • War veterans hold Yezidi ethnic group flag, attend a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Armenians marked the anniversary of the death of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks, an event widely viewed by scholars as genocide, though Turkey refutes the claim. (Grigor Yepremyan/PAN Photo via AP)
  • The bodies of deportees from Van who died of typhus and various other diseases, pictured in a forest near the Mother See of Etchmiadzin, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Armenian capital of Yerevan, in the summer of 1915. Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century. Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide. While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, it rejects the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated. Armenia on Saturday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915. (Armenian Genocide Museum/PAN Photo via AP)
  Armenian Apostolic Church leader Catholicos Garegin II attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
  Armenian Apostolic Church leader Catholicos Garegin II attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Armenia Genocide

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, second left, attends a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the massacre, in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Armenians marked the anniversary of the death of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks, an event widely viewed by scholars as genocide, though Turkey refutes the claim. (Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via AP)
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.

Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerevan, creating a wall of blooms rising about two meters (7 feet) high by late afternoon.

Armenia marks the day as the anniversary of the 1915 rounding up of some 250 Armenian intellectuals, regarded as the first step of the killings that eventually took an estimated 1.5 million lives.

Armenia, many historians and some other countries call the killings the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey vehemently rejects that label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to formally recognize the deaths as genocide on Saturday, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

“If the U.S. President uses the term genocide, it will be an important step,” Armenian deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said at the memorial on Saturday. “It will also serve as an example for the rest of the civilized world.”

