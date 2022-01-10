Wall football hazing: Criminal charges filed against ‘a number of’ students

WALL - Juvenile complaints alleging hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment and harassment have been filed “against a number of” Wall Township High School students, announced acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The charges were filed against the juveniles after an investigation into a series of incidents that occurred in September and October in the Wall Township High School football team’s locker room, Linskey said.

Moreover, a separate investigation has also resulted in charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault against one juvenile in connection with alleged conduct that occurred outside of school, the prosecutor said in the statement.

“It is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation and bullying know that such conduct is not a ‘rite of passage’ and should not be endured without consequence in order to gain acceptance in social, club, sport, or academic settings,” Linskey said. “We are hopeful that the lessons gleaned from this case foster a renewed focus on actively teaching juveniles in all of our schools what conduct crosses the line of acceptability, and what students must do if they are a bystander or victim of hazing, harassment, intimidation or bullying.”

Wall High School

School punishment: Wall School Board finalizes suspensions for 6 in high school football team hazing probe

The Prosecutor’s Office said while information about charges against minors is rarely made public, the decision was made to do so in this instance as a result of “intense public scrutiny regarding these matters and a high degree of misinformation circulating with regard to them, as well as in order to educate and inform the community regarding the seriousness of such conduct.”

Wall Superintendent Tracy Handerhan declined to comment on the charges, stating via email: "I just learned of the charges. As such, please direct questions to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. With respect to the students, I am not able to comment on student matters as they are confidential."

Story continues

Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

Hazing case: Wall superintendent blasts 'misinformation' around high school football hazing allegations

No additional information on this matter is being released at this time, including the specific number of juvenile defendants who have been charged.

The Wall Township High School football field is shown Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Last month, six of the seven Wall High School students suspended in the football team hazing investigation were told they could return to school in January after the Board of Education approved final suspension agreements at a special meeting.

The board, which had met in closed session, agreed to the suspensions for six unidentified students via a resolution that was later approved, 7-1, in a public session. Board member Andrew Krupa cast the only opposing vote.

Family Court proceedings — where alleged juvenile offenses are heard — are closed to the public.

The investigation into the alleged abuse began in November after video of the alleged conduct circulated in the school community and eventually reached school officials.

The probe led to the cancellation of the team’s final two games, as well as the suspension of three football coaches and Wall athletic director Tom Ridoux.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with app.com for updates.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall NJ high school football hazing: Charges filed against students