Wall High School graduate, 18, shot in head in Nashville by stray bullet

A recent graduate of Wall High School is in extremely critical condition after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet in a park in Nashville and not found until an hour later, according to police.

Jillian Ludwig, an 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville, Tennessee, was wounded Tuesday afternoon as she walked on a track in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park, according to Nashville Metropolitan Police.

Ludwig is a graduate of Wall High School, according to posts on her social media. She is also a musician who has played for New Jersey-based bands Arcadia and Good Morning Beautiful.

Ludwig is a freshman music business major, the university said in an email Tuesday to students and staff.

"Jillian's family arrived in Nashville tonight and are with her at the hospital," the email said.

At 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, a man opened fire on a car traveling on 13th Court toward Deford Bailey Avenue, police said. At the same time, Ludwig was walking in the park on the opposite side of Deford Bailey Avenue, and one of the shots "is alleged to have struck Ludwig in the head, causing her to immediately collapse."

BREAKING: An 18-year-old female Belmont Univ student from NJ was very critically wounded by a gunshot Tue afternoon while walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park. The gunfire came from public housing across the street. Investigation active. pic.twitter.com/cClG6jSZfF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2023

She was found on the ground at approximately 3:30 p.m. by a passerby who notified police, according to the department. Ludwig was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is in extremely critical condition.

Police said a review of surveillance camera footage and witness information led to the identification of 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor as the suspected gunman. Taylor admitted to firing shots during an interview with detectives at police headquarters and claimed to have given the gun involved to another person, police said.

Taylor was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and is jailed in lieu of a $280,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering, Nashville Police said.

Belmont University President Greg Jones released a campus-wide statement Wednesday morning.

"Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music and its incredible power," Jones said. "A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside."

Jones encouraged students to take advantage of the counseling services offered on campus.

"Today, I am comforted by the love of a God who is present with us in our pain and suffering," Jones said. "On days like this one, let us lean into this love as we do our best as a community to care for and support one another. Please join me in praying for Jillian’s family, friends and loved ones."

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall High School graduate shot by stray bullet in Nashville